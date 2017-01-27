Unafraid to challenge expectations and power : While filming ‘The King,’ Jung Woo-sung felt liberated by playing a villain with flaws

Jung Woo-sung [STUDIO 706]

Actor Jung Woo-sung is hotter than ever with his latest role in film “The King.” The movie has garnered attention for its storyline that closely resembles what’s really happening these days in Korean politics.The movie shows prosecutors stepping into the world of politics as they become more ambitious and power-hungry.Jung plays the role of senior prosecutor Han Gang-sik who cooks up a variety of political and social decisions to shape the country the way he wants. Although he is a supporting actor in the movie alongside the lead character played by actor Zo In-sung, Jung said he decided to join because he thought he could contribute much to make the movie complete.“Whether you play the main character or not in the movie is not important,” said Jung in a recent interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.“It is more important to think about how to make the character I play feel like a character played by Jung [and not anyone else].”The actor says he always wants to make whatever character he plays his own by trying to give the character the realistic perspective, and shared his thoughts about the movie.Not at all. The decision to join the movie was made when the political scene looked nothing like it is right now. I was impressed with the writer and director’s passion. A movie is a fantasy that reflects the present. So I think talking about issues that actually happen in real life in a movie is something a movie should do. Also, I think it is important to step up without hesitation and be confident with the choices you have made.[Some authorities] have limited the use of the photos of the president or the mention of the president’s name until now, and it has stayed this way accordingly. Shouldn’t the use of [photos or names] be allowed, if [that person] has nothing to hide? There should be a freedom of expression.Don’t people try to have more fun as if they are crazy when they are under lots of stress? In that sense, I thought the scene of the prosecutors singing and dancing crazily seemed quite satirical. When I was dancing during the filming of that scene, I just kept on [telling myself] that I was the best dancer (laughs).Strangely, it wasn’t difficult. After I read the script, I just started to think that I need to break my character down. I wanted to show the unjust side of him inside [naturally] even when my character is supposed to look charming physically. It is very fun and liberating to try to show how I feel about the character I play while trying to give that character the characteristics of someone I could hate.Zo In-sung is just charming just because he is Zo. Ryu Jun-yeol is a new face and his good looks makes all of the other actors envious, as he definitely has his own character. Bae Sung-woo is someone you can never hate, whatever he does.I think those comments say the exact truth and are facts (laughs). If you try too hard to look like someone who is [wise enough for the age], you might end up looking [audacious]. So I just try to be someone that’s very much like me. I think it is better to accept that you are aging instead of [trying to stop that] and going to see a dermatologist.I think I just became who I am without realizing what it is like to be a celebrity. I did wish [in the past] that I could be someone with more influence, but I never thought that I wanted to become a “star” actor. I just want to be someone who can be with others [harmoniously.]BY KIM YEON-JI [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]배우 정우성(44)은 여러가지 이유로 요즘 더욱 '핫'하다. '문화계 블랙리스트'에 오른 정우성이 18일 개봉한 '더 킹(한재림)'에서 검찰 조직 내 특권 부서와 부패한 정치 검사들의 이야기로 관객들을 만나고 있다. 여기에 최근 잇따른 정치 관련 '사이다' 발언으로 주목받고 있다. 정작 정우성은 "상식을 말했을 뿐"이라며 담담한 모습이다.이번 작품에서 그는 대한민국을 입맛대로 좌지우지하는 부장검사 한강식 캐릭터를 맡았다."'감시자들'에서도 메인이 아니었다. 메인이냐 아니냐는 중요하지 않다. 영화는 하나의 완성품이 나오는 작업이다. '더 킹'에서 한강식 역할로 내가 해낼 충분한 몫이 있겠구나라는 생각에 출연했다. 캐릭터를 어떻게 하면 정우성스럽게 소화하느냐가 더 중요하다.""정우성의 가치관을 캐릭터에 투영하는 것. 캐릭터에 정우성을 담아내는 것.""전혀. 시국이 이렇게 돌아가지 않을 때 결정한 것이었다. 시나리오를 봤을 때 작가이면서 감독인 한재림의 패기가 인상적이었다. 그리고 영화는 어떻게 보면 현실을 빗댄 판타지 아닌가. 현실을 다루는 게 영화의 본분이라고 생각한다. 또 어떤 것에 있어서 주저함이나 망설임 보단 용기를 낼 수 있을 때 내는 자세도 중요하다고 생각한다. ""참 씁쓸한 질문이라고 생각한다. 영화에서 그동안 현직 대통령의 사진을 쓰거나 이름을 거론하는 게 자연스럽지 않았던 건 그 쪽에서 자제를 시켰기 때문에 알아서 조심한 게 아니겠나. 사실 걸릴 게 없으면 (사진이나 인물 이름을) 자연스럽게 할 수 있는 거 아닌가. 영화는 영화다. 표현은 자유로워야한다고 생각한다.""상식을 얘기했을 뿐이다. 어떤 의도를 갖고 얘기한 게 아니라 상식에 대한 이야기를 했던 것"이라며 "그걸 정치적 (사이다) 발언이라고 하는 사회가 잘못된 사회라고 생각한다. 사실 안정된 사회에선 배우가 자기의 정치적 노선을 얘기하는 걸 기피해야한다고 생각한다. 직업의 본분이라는 게 있지 않나. 어떤 캐릭터를 연기할 때 그 발언으로 인해 캐릭터를 전달하는데 장애가 될 수 있기 때문에 정치적 발언을 삼가야된다고 생각한다. 이제 기성세대가 되어가는데 이 사회의 선배로서 젊은 친구들에게 무엇을 줬는지, 더 나은 미래를 준비할 수 있게 해줬는지 라는 생각을 한다. 그런 고민은 기본적인 사람으로서 해야된다고 생각한다.""스트레스가 많은 사람들은 놀 때 더 미친듯이 놀지 않나. 그런 맥락에서 검사들이 펜트하우스에서 노래를 하고 미친듯이 춤을 추는 장면이 풍자와 희화가 된다고 생각했다.""잊었다.(웃음) (조인성•배성우) 앞에서 췄는데 내가 제일 잘 춘다는 믿음을 갖고 췄다.(웃음)""이상하게 어렵지 않았다. 시나리오를 읽고 한강식이라는 씁쓸한 인물을 무너뜨려야겠다고 생각했다. 화면에 비주얼이 매력적으로 보일 진 몰라도 그 인물이 내포한 부당함을 녹여내고 싶었다. 내가 미워할 만한 대상을 투영하고 내가 그 인물을 바라보는 관점을 넣어서 연기하는 것 역시 큰 쾌감이 있더라.""조인성 씨는 조인성이라는 그 자체만으로도 매력적이라고 생각한다. 류준열 씨는 (영화판에서) 새롭고 또 개성이 있어서 좋은 배우인 것 같다. 류준열의 외모는 배우들이 탐낼 외모다. 비슷한 외모로는 경쟁이 힘든데 류준열은 자신만의 개성이 확실하지 않나. 나이에 비해 통찰력을 가지고 있고, 크게 볼 줄 안다. 배성우 씨는 나한테 뭘 해도 안 미운 사람이다. 그가 설령 내 앞에서 하는 행동이 가식일지라도 밉지 않을 사람이다.""진실과 사실을 담고 있는 엄중한 댓글이라고 생각한다. 하하하. 너무 철 들려고 작정하면 무모해보일 수 있는데 난 그냥 '나'다우려고 한다. 또 나이 들어가는 것을 피부과에 가(서 시술하)거나 그러지 않고, 자연스럽게 받아들이는 게 더 좋은 것 같다.""고아라는 눈빛이 매력적이다. 남지현은 배우에 대한 열정이 대단하다. 배우를 영입할 때 기준은 없다. 기준을 만든다는 것 자체가 웃기다. 기준을 만들면 (선택의 폭이) 좁아지니깐. ""불우한 가정환경에서 태어났다. 그래서인지 어린 나이에 불확실한 미래에 대해서 막연히 더 좋은 일이 있을 것 같다는 생각을 했다. 너무 가진 게 없었기 때문에 지금 보다 나을 것이라는 생각이 있었고, 그 땐 뭐 하나 좋은 일이 생기는 게 소중했다. 그래서인지 영화 현장에 있을 땐 그 현장이 소중했고, 함께하는 사람이 소중했고, 그 사람들에 대한 호기심도 많았다. 촬영장에서 액션팀이 위험한 일을 하는데 관심을 못 받으면, 그 관심을 나눠야지 라는 생각을 했다. ""그게 뭔지 모르고 지나간 것 같다. 더 큰 사람이 되고 싶다는 생각은 있었지만, 더 큰 스타가 되어야겠다고 생각한 적은 없다. 정말 큰 대인, 많은 사람들과 함께하는 사람이 되고 싶다."김연지 기자 kim.yeonji@joins.com