Discrepancy of reality and hopes (국문)

Forty-fourth U.S. President Barack Obama has become a private citizen, and the media has reviewed his presidency. The New York Times created a digital project titled “You Draw It”, which let readers draw charts on various topics over the eight years of the Obama administration and showed the actual stats to compare. For example, readers can guess whether the number of Mexicans living in the United States illegally has increased or not. Since Donald Trump emphasizes illegal immigration so much, I thought it would have drastically increased. But the number of illegal Mexican residents actually decreased.
We could always have biases and make wrong guesses. But the problem is distorting or denying the reality with vain hopes. A few days ago, New Safety Control Act on Electric Products and Consumer Products topped the most searched rankings online. The safety certification that had only been applied to electric and baby products is to be expanded to apparel and consumer products. But those opposing the law claim that it would hurt small businesses. They also say that consumers would also have to pay higher price as the cost to get the certification will be reflected in the price. It sounds reasonable from the business’s point of view. But the government and the National Assembly shouldn’t buy the argument.
The government postponed the enforcement of the law by a year. The National Assembly is to review the issue again. Faults include a slack review process and insufficient publicity. Yet there is an unchanging reality. There will be no guarantee for safety without investing time and price. We have seen failures in the Sewol ferry tragedy and the humidifier sterilizer case.
The government can relieve the cost of certification from small businesses. But it is not free. Someone has to pay. It is paid with taxpayers’ money instead of being included into the product price.
But certification is more like a health checkup. No matter how small a manufacturer may be, when it produces a cotton swab, it has to meet the basic toxic level. But the government and the National Assembly don’t say so. Instead, they pretend that there can be a solution to satisfy all parties if they take time to review the bill again. But, what doesn’t work now won’t work later.
Let’s go back to the United States. In December 2001, a terrorist who had hidden explosive device in his shoes was captured in a Miami-bound flight. That’s when the routine security check of shoes in airports began. Tremendous costs and time have been invested into this additional procedure. But at the time, the only way to look at the inside of the heels was to put shoes into a scanner. Instead of giving false hope, the U.S. Security authorities decided to admit the reality.
The season of discrepancy of reality and hopes is approaching in Korea. Election season has returned. This time, I want to pay attention to the candidates who say things that cannot be done — instead of those who say what they can do. I cannot say that such a candidate would do a better job. But the possibility of being stabbed in the back will be smaller if I do so.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 26, Page 26
*The author is a digital news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM YOUNG-HOON
버락 오바마가 시민으로 돌아왔다. 그의 시대를 정리하는 뉴스도 쏟아졌다. 눈길을 끈 디지털 콘텐트는 뉴욕타임스의 ‘그려봐(You draw it)’였다. 자기가 생각하는 오바마 8년의 성적표를 그래프로 그리면, 실제는 어땠는지를 보여주는 형태(www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/01/15/us/politics/you-draw-obama-legacy.html)다. 예컨대 불법 체류 멕시코인이 늘었는지, 줄었는지를 짐작해서 그려보는 형태다. 도널드 트럼프가 하도 이슈화를 하기에 왕창 늘었을 것이라고 그래프를 그렸다. 그러나 실제로는 오히려 줄었다.
빗나간 예상이나 선입견은 언제나 있기 마련이다. 문제는 헛된 기대로 현실을 부정하거나 비트는 경우다. 그제 인터넷 검색어 1위에 오른 ‘전안법’이 그렇다. 공식 명칭은 전기용품 및 생활용품 안전관리법이다. 전기·유아용품에 적용되던 안전 확인 규정을 의류·생활 용품으로 확대하는 게 골자다. 보세 옷, 면봉 같은 제품까지 이렇게 하면 소상공인이 다 죽는다는 게 반발의 핵심이다. 인증을 받기 위한 비용이 결국 제품 값에 전가될 것이라고 소비자 걱정까지 해준다. 할 법한 얘기다. 장사하는 사람 입장에서는 말이다. 그러나 정부나 국회까지 그래서는 안 된다.
정부는 이 법의 시행을 1년 뒤로 미뤘다. 국회는 이 문제를 다시 보겠다고 한다. 대충대충 심의, 불충분한 홍보 등 책잡을 일이 한 둘은 아니다. 그렇다고 해도 변하지 않는 현실이 있다. 비용과 시간 투자가 없는 안전이란 없다. 세월호가 그렇고, 가습기 살균제가 그랬다. 정부가 소상공인의 인증 부담을 덜어줄 수야 있다. 그러나 공짜는 아니다. 누군가의 호주머니에서 나가는 돈이다. 제품 값에서 세금으로 꼬리표만 바뀔 뿐이다. 인증한다고 사고가 사라지느냐고 반문하지만 인증은 원래 기본 건강검진 같은 성격이다. 아무리 영세업종이라 해도 귀 속에 넣는 면봉인데 기본적인 유해성 확인은 필요한 것 아닌가.
그런데 정부와 국회는 이렇게 말하지 않았다. 마치 시간을 두고 다시 보면, 모두를 만족할 뭔가가 있을 것처럼 말한다. 거품이 될 기대만 키운 셈이다. 지금 안 되는 건 그때도 안 된다.
다시 미국 얘기다. 2001년 12월 마이애미행 비행기 안에서 폭발물을 신발 뒤축에 숨긴 테러리스트가 잡혔다. 이때부터 시작된 게 신발 검색이다. 이 바람에 투입된 비용과 시간은 셀 수가 없다. 그러나 당시로는 신발 뒤축을 들여다 볼 수 있는 방법은 신발을 벗어 검색기에 넣는 것 외에는 없었다. 미국 보안 당국은 책임도 못질 기대를 심어주는 대신 현실을 인정했을 뿐이다.
한국에선 현실과 기대가 완전히 따로 노는 계절이 다가오고 있다. 선거 말이다. 이번엔 ‘할 수 있다’보다 ‘이건 안 된다’고 얘기하는 사람을 눈여겨볼 참이다. 일을 더 잘할지는 단언할 수 없다. 다만 뒤통수 맞을 가능성은 가장 작을 게 분명하다.
김영훈 디지털 담당