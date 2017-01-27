No visions for growth (국문)
2%대 저성장, 대선주자들의 성장 비전 궁금하다
Jan 27,2017
The potential economic growth rate epitomizes the underlying and actual capabilities of the national economy. It is the best the country can do based on its available labor and capital resources without variables like inflation. Korea’s potential growth rate has been skidding for a long time, but 3 percent was a long-held threshold.
That faith has come under challenge. The Bank of Korea confirmed the real gross domestic product grew 2.7 percent in 2016 after moving at 2.6 percent in 2016. The growth is estimated to further slow to 2.5 percent in 2017, raising doubts about the economy running beyond 3 percent. BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol said there was need to re-examine the country’s potential growth rate.
The Korean economy has been mired in a slow-moving rut due to sluggishness in key engines of private consumption, corporate investment and exports. Without the help of government-led stimuli in real estate and private consumption and depressed oil prices, last year’s economic performance would have been worse.
Still, there are no hopeful signs for the end to the lethargy. Consumption and the real estate market began to stoop in the fourth quarter. Many institutions forecast a growth of mid-2.5 percent or less. The government also set a growth target below 3 percent for the first time since the financial crisis in late 1990s.
The Korean economy is against bigger challenges at home and abroad this year. The lengthy leadership vacuum due to the political scandal has worsened lethargic consumer and business sentiment amid uncertainties on the external front from anticipation of higher interest rates and protectionist trade practices from the United States and growing conflict with China. Despite tough talks on labor and private-sector reforms, no progress has been made.
The economy can be saved through a revival of consumer and corporate spending. The presidential hopefuls all cry out for better growth. But they must present clear action plans, not ambiguous rhetoric. The economy is the only pillar to buttress the country against unprecedented political unrest. Politics must tend to the economy before the economy takes revenge.
잠재성장률이란 한 마디로 국가경제의 총체적 실력이다. 노동·자본 등 가용 자원을 쏟아부어 인플레이션 같은 부작용 없이 최대한 이뤄낼 수 있는 성장률을 뜻한다. 우리나라의 잠재성장률은 꾸준히 내리막길을 걸었어도 2015년 현재 연 3%를 웃돈다는 것이 정설이었다. 그런데 그 믿음이 흔들리기 시작했다. 경제성장률이 2015년에 이어 지난해에도 2%대에 머물렀다는 25일 한국은행 발표가 나오면서 더 이상 3%대 성장률을 지탱할 능력을 상실한 게 아니냐는 의구심이 번지고 있다. 이주열 한국은행 총재도 “우리나라 잠재성장률을 다시 추정해 볼 필요가 있다”고 이날 밝혔다.
한국경제가 저성장의 늪에 빠진 것은 성장의 기본 축인 내수·투자·수출이 모두 부진한 때문이다. 그나마 정부의 부동산·소비 부양이 없었다면, 또 국제적인 저유가 효과가 없었다면 지난해 성장률은 2.7%를 밑돌았을지 모른다. 더 큰 문제는 저성장 기조의 끝이 보이지 않는다는 점이다. 지난해 4분기에 소비와 부동산 경기가 급랭할 조짐을 보이기 시작하면서, 올 한 해도 경제성장이 2%대에 머물 것으로 국내외 기관들은 추정하고 있다. 정부의 성장률 목표 자체가 3%를 밑돈 것은 외환위기 직후인 1999년 이후 처음이다. .
올해 우리 경제를 둘러싼 국내외 여건은 어느 것 하나 우호적이지 않다. 국정 혼란으로 인한 리더십 공백, 소득 양극화로 인한 소비위축, 불확실성 증대에 따른 투자심리 위축이 지속되고 있다. 노동·공공 부분의 구조개혁은 말만 무성했지만 어느 것 하나 해결기미가 없다. 미국의 금리인상과 보호부역주의, 미국·중국의 갈등 구조도 대외적 불확실성을 키우고 있다.
소비와 투자가 살아나야 경제가 살아난다. 그럼에도 대선주자들은 말로만 성장을 외치고 있다. 공정성장·동반성장·국민성장 같은 생경한 정치구호 대신에 민간 주도로 경제활력을 되살릴 각론을 내놔야 한다. 극도의 정국 혼란기에 나라와 민생을 지켜줄 것은 경제뿐이다. 정치가 서둘러 경제를 보살피지 않으면 무너진 경제가 정치에 보복을 가할 수 있다.