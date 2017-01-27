Mixed economic signals (국문)

Thanks to President Donald Trump’s drive to rev up the U.S. economy, the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 20,000 points for the first time. In Wednesday’s trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the index shot up to 20,068.5, up 155.80 from the previous day. On the Korea Exchange the following day, Samsung Electronics hit a new record at over 2 million won ($1,725) per share after plunging to 1.12 million won last year.
The spike in the Dow Jones index is expected to continue because of Trump’s determination to create new jobs. He is pressuring companies to invest in America and create more jobs than ever before. CEOs of major U.S. carmakers promised him they would expand investments in the U.S.
But this may just be the tip of the iceberg. Trump’s America First policy will only accelerate, as seen in his signing of executive orders to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and leave the Trans-Pacific Partnership — not to mention an order to build a big wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The upswing in Samsung shares is also anticipated to gain momentum. Local stock brokers have elevated their target to 2.3 million won per share in sharp contrast with gloomy prospects facing the company after the explosions of some Galaxy Note7 phablets. Samsung’s performance is remarkable given a critical void of leadership after its management was questioned in the independent counsel’s investigation of the Choi Soon-sil scandal. As long as the boom continues in the global market for flash memory, though, Samsung will keep raking in huge profits down the road.
In the meantime, the shadow of deepening polarization of wealth rings alarm bells across the spectrum, and the Korea-U.S. free trade deal could be Trump’s next target despite worsening hardships for our small and mid-size companies as they seek new growth engines for the economy.
A trade war between the United States and China could lead to a noticeable decrease in our exports and overseas investment and an increase in the jobless. As the number of unemployed has exceeded 1 million, our government had to readjust its growth estimate to less than 3 percentage points. To make matters worse, the anti-graft law called the Kim Young-ran Act is depriving our farmers, fishers and restaurants of customers.
Presidential hopefuls must present clear visions to help our lackluster economy rebound. Only when companies’ investments and consumption by the masses recover can our economy be revitalized.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 27, Page 26
잘 되는 쪽만 더 잘 되는 양극화
실업과 불황으로 상대적 박탈감
국민 시름 덜어줄 비전 제시해야
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 경제살리기 드라이브에 힘입어 미국 다우존스지수가 사상 처음으로 2만을 돌파했다. 25일(현지시간) 뉴욕증권거래소에서 다우지수는 전일 대비 155.80포인트 오른 2만68.51로 장을 마쳤다. 1999년 3월 29일 1만선을 돌파한 지 17년 11개월 만이다. 다음날 한국에서는 삼성전자가 새로운 역사를 썼다. 지난해 1월 29일 111만6000원까지 떨어졌던 삼성전자는 26일 장중 200만원을 사상 처음 돌파했다. 2011년 1월 19일 100만 원을 뚫은지 6년 만의 기록이다.
다우지수와 삼성전자의 상승 행진은 여기서 멈춰서지 않을 전망이다. 트럼프는 취임 이후에도 일자리 창출에 전력투구하고 있다. 기업인들을 백악관으로 줄줄이 불러들여 투자와 일자리 창출을 다짐받고 있다. 미국 주요 자동차업체들부터 국내 투자 확대를 약속했고, 애플도 노트북과 아이폰의 미국 내 생산을 계획하고 있다.
이 바람은 이제 시작에 불과하다. ‘미국 우선주의’ 원칙에 따라 “미국 제품을 사고, 미국인을 고용하라”는 트럼프 구상이 본격화할수록 바람은 더 거세질 가능성이 크다. 트럼프는 이미 북미자유무역협정(NAFTA) 재협상과 환태평양경제동반자협정(TPP) 탈퇴를 위한 행정명령에 서명했고, 멕시코 장벽 건설 입장도 확고하다. 여기에는 비용만 100억 달러(약 12조원)가 소요된다.
삼성전자 주가도 추가 상승이 예상되고 있다. 증권사들은 목표주가를 230만 원까지 올리고 있다. 불과 넉 달 전 갤럭시 노트7 배터리 발화 파문으로 회사의 앞날이 걱정되던 때와 딴판이다. 최순실 사태에 휘말려 경영진이 한꺼번에 특검 수사를 받아 경영공백 사태에 직면했던 기업의 실적으로는 이례적이다. 하지만 글로벌 메모리반도체 시장의 호황이 지속되는 한 삼성전자의 실적 잔치는 계속될 전망이다.
하지만 다른 한편에서 상대적 박탈감과 양극화의 그늘이 더욱 짙어지고 있다. 트럼프 대통령의 다음 타깃이 한국과의 FTA 재협상이라는 우려가 나오고 있다. 또 한국 경제의 성장동력 저하로 중소기업들의 어려움이 가중되고 있다. 외우내환이다. 밖으로는 미국·중국 간 보호무역 전쟁의 암운이 드리워져 수출 감소에 따른 투자와 고용 감소가 예상되고, 안으로는 실업 증가와 내수 부진의 골이 깊어지고 있는 것이다. 실업자는 100만명을 넘어섰고, 정부의 성장률 목표도 2%대로 주저앉아 일자리 증가폭도 30만 개 아래로 떨어졌다. 설상가상으로 김영란법(부정청탁 및 금품 등 수수의 금지에 관한 법률)까지 시행되면서 농어민과 식당 취업자 등 사회적 약자부터 일자리를 잃고 있다.
이렇게 암울한 설 분위기는 지금까지 없었던 것 같다. 최순실 사태로 가슴이 멍든 가운데 양극화와 상대적 박탈감까지 얹어졌기 때문이다. 대선 후보들은 현실적인 경제성장 비전부터 제시해야 할 것이다. 기업 투자와 소비가 살아나야 경제가 살아나고, 양극화를 완화시킬 수 있다. 그래야 설 같지 않은 설을 맞이하는 국민들의 시름도 덜어줄 수 있다.