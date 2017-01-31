[New Release] ZOO

The folk trio Zoo is back in town after a thirteen-year hiatus, and they brought along a small collection of musical delights for listeners looking to reminisce about an older style of ballads. Along with the recent craze for television drama soundtracks, Zoo’s music feels right at home with the trend, though the talented trio of musicians doesn’t necessarily stray from the norm, melodically or lyrically.The heart-wrenching title track could be read in two ways in Korean, either as “Turn Again, Spring” or “Looking Back Again.” Laden with criminally common piano and string instrumentals, it wouldn’t be too unfair to accuse the track of being stereotypical or forgettable, although the lyrics achieve their purpose in eliciting nostalgia. Their second track “Ocean” has more in common with their musical oeuvre, as lyrically, the song is comparatively more intimate as the trio sings about unforgettable love in a musically familiar folk setting.The musical efforts provided by the veteran folk group is admirable. Listeners yearning for a nostalgic experience should look no further.By Chung Jin-hong