[New Release] SEOHYUN

Girls’ Generation’s youngest finally stands as a solo artist. Since the group’s debut 10 years ago, Seohyun has faced claims that she lacks charm compared to the other members. Filled with seven tracks and a dazzling music video for the lead single “Don’t Say No,” this new album speaks to her polished poise and glamour.“Don’t Say No” features Seohyun longing to start over a former relationship. Although the lyrics are heartbreaking, the rhythm keeps listeners bouncing from side to side. The next track “Hello,” a duet with Eric Nam, takes them to a quite different mood. In a bubbly atmosphere, the two sing of how simply standing hand in hand makes them the happiest people on earth. “Lonely Love” is also a highlight of this album. In a calm and emotional atmosphere, acoustic sounds carry the singer’s voice to an alluring mood.Ranging from elegant dance music to sentimental melodies, “Don’t Say No” provides listeners with a diverse range of music. Seohyun participated in writing all of the songs except the lead single, which adds sincerity to each song’s meaning.By Shon Ji-hye