Presidential concerns (국문)

In Korea, both the president and national football team manager commonly have a very short cycle of enthusiasm and disillusionment. When the current manager, Uli Stielike, led the team to second place in the 2015 AFC Asian Cup, he was praised as a “god.” But when the team lost to Iran in October 2016, he faced calls to be sacked as his “bubbles have burst.” Even if Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho or Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola are brought in, can the Korean team easily defeat Iran?
President Park Geun-hye is in a similar situation. After having been praised as the first female president — and the first to win a majority of votes since 1987 — she is on the verge of being impeached. While the Constitutional Court’s decision is yet to be made, the early presidential election is considered a fait accompli, and politicians are engrossed in seizing the office. What’s more crucial than “who” becomes the next president, though, is whether the next president can succeed.
We are already concerned about the next president because the successor will take the nation in the worst possible situation. No matter who becomes president, the opposition will hold a majority in the assembly. Despite the president’s executive power, he will be powerless without the backing of the National Assembly. The next president cannot push for any bill without the approval of the opposition. In the past, President Roh Tae-woo faced a similar situation, so he went for a three-party coalition.
But in today’s politics, the political reshuffle initiated by the boss is nearly impossible. To bring around opposition lawmakers into the ruling party, it is necessary to guarantee party nomination for the next general election. But who can guarantee that these days?
In the end, a coalition is a more realistic option than a merger for the next president. But such an alliance can easily be broken as an election approaches. As the next legislative election is scheduled for June 2018, internal discord will surely escalate even after a coalition is established.
In the case of an early presidential election, the president-elect will take office the day after the election without a transition period. The new president takes over, but the cabinet members appointed by Park will still be in office.
Confusion in public offices is also inevitable. If any of the ministerial-level candidates fail to pass the confirmation hearings, the officials in the current administration may have to serve in the new government for a while. The golden time of the beginning of the administration could be wasted.
As the presidential election is unfolding into a multi-candidate contest, the winner could have 30 percent of votes for the first time since 1988. It would be a vulnerable situation when there are far more voters who did not vote for the president-elect than those who voted for him. From the next administration, movements calling for the president’s resignation could be ongoing.
These events are not in the distant future. We may face them in a few months. There isn’t enough time to discuss ways to prevent such a loophole, but our politicians are only focused who seizes power.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 27, Page 26
*The author is a deputy political news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM JUNG-HA
우리나라에서 대통령과 축구대표팀 감독은 열광과 환멸의 주기가 매우 짧다는 공통점이 있다. 현 슈틸리케 감독은 2년전 아시안컵에서 준우승을 했을 때만 해도 ‘갓틸리케’라는 찬사를 받았지만, 석달전 이란 원정에게 완패한 이후 “거품이 꺼졌다”며 경질 압박에 시달리고 있다. 새 감독에 무리뉴나 과르디올라를 영입한다고 대표팀이 이란쯤은 손쉽게 요리할 수 있을지 의문이지만 말이다.
첫 여성대통령이자 87년 개헌 이후 최초의 과반득표 대통령으로 기대를 모았던 박근혜 대통령도 요즘 경질 위기다. 헌법재판소의 탄핵심판 결정방향을 예단할 순 없지만 정치권은 이미 조기대선을 기정사실화하고 차기권력 쟁탈에 여념이 없다. 그런데 ‘차기 대통령이 누가 되느냐’도 중요하지만 ‘차기 대통령은 성공할 수 있느냐’가 훨씬 더 중요한 문제다.
이런 측면에서 벌써부터 차기 대통령이 걱정되는 건 그가 처한 환경이 역대 최악이기 때문이다. 무엇보다 누가 대통령이 돼도 여소야대라는 점이 엄청난 핸디캡이다. 제왕적 대통령이라고 하지만 국회가 말을 안 들으면 발톱 빠진 호랑이에 불과하다. 차기 대통령은 야당 결재가 없으면 어떤 법안도 통과시킬 수 없다. 과거 비슷한 처지였던 노태우 대통령은 야당의 위세를 견디다 못해 결국 ‘3당 합당’을 추진했다. 그러나 현 정치권에서 과거같은 보스 중심의 정계개편은 불가능에 가깝다. 야당 의원들을 여당에 끌어들이려면 차기 총선 공천 보장이 필수인데 요즘 세상에 누가 그걸 보증할 수 있단 말인가.
결국 차기 대통령에겐 합당보단 ‘연정’ 형태의 권력연합이 현실적 대안이 될 듯 하다. 하지만 과거 DJP 공동정부의 경험에서 드러났듯 대통령제하에서 권력연합이란 건 선거가 다가오면 깨지기 십상인 유리그릇이다. 당장 지방선거가 내년 6월이라 연정이 성립돼도 머잖아 내부 갈등이 고조될 가능성이 크다.
조기대선이 될 경우 인수위도 없이 곧바로 선거 다음날 당선인이 취임하는 것도 큰 문제다. 대통령만 바뀌고 내각은 여전히 박근혜 정부 인사들이 버티고 있는 황당한 상황이다. 공직사회의 혼란이 불가피하다. 총리나 장관 후보자가 인사청문회에서 일부가 낙마하는 일이라도 생기면 현 정부의 각료가 새 정부에서도 상당기간 일을 더 해야 할지도 모른다. 대통령의 힘이 가장 강한 집권초의 금싸라기 같은 시간을 허송세월로 날릴 수 있다.
대선이 치열한 다자구도로 전개되면 1988년 대선 이후 처음으로 30%대 당선인이 나올 수도 있다. 대통령을 찍은 사람보다 안 찍은 유권자가 훨씬 더 많은 상황은 그만큼 정권의 취약요소다. 차기정권부턴 ‘대통령 하야 운동’이 상시화될 것이란 우려도 나온다.
이런 건 먼 미래의 일이 아니다. 불과 몇달 뒤에 직면할 수도 있는 현실이다. 지금부터 정치권이 머리를 맞대고 제도적 보완장치에 대한 논의를 시작해도 시간이 빠듯하다. 그런데 전부 누가 권력을 쥐느냐에만 정신이 팔려 있으니 딱한 노릇이다.
김정하 정치부 차장