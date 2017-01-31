Hollow words (국문)
박원순 불출마는 비전 선거 하라는 국민 명령
Jan 31,2017
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon’s sudden declaration that he would not run in the next presidential race should be a lesson to other presidential hopefuls. Park topped the polls among potential presidential candidates in 2015 when authorities came under fire for a slack response to the spread of the Middle East respiratory syndrome. He even outpaced Moon Jae-in, who was the head of the main opposition party.
But he gradually fell out of public favor to lag behind Lee Jae-myung, mayor of the much smaller city of Seongnam. In a recent Gallup Korea poll, Park did not make the top eight candidates.
Park’s decline is not surprising. He lacked singular catchphrases like other potential candidates from the opposition — Moon Jae-in and Lee Jae-myung — who respectively champion the overthrow of the conservative government and disbanding of the chaebol. Instead, Park merely attacked other contenders. Politicians cannot win the support of the public without presenting their own vision to navigate the country out of multiple dangers and risks. Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon is also slipping in the approval ratings for a very similar reason.
Park’s dropping out should be a wake-up call to other contenders. Many are trying to make headway as the impeachment process suggests an early election, but none of them have impressive agendas to combat the unprecedented political and economic challenges.
Every one of them promises to create more jobs and reform the chaebol, but that’s all rhetoric. They call out for constitutional reform as a slogan to appeal to the public rather than for any genuine desire for a new beginning for the country.
Empty rhetoric only deepens public apathy towards politics. The upcoming presidential election will be held at a time when the country faces unprecedented challenges. The contest must be entirely on leadership visions to rebuild this country. Otherwise, the next president will be unable to restore public confidence.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 27, Page 26
박원순 서울시장의 대선 불출마 선언은 갑작스러운 만큼 더욱 울림 있는 교훈을 남긴다. 박 시장은 메르스 사태가 한창이던 2015년만 해도 여야의 모든 대선주자들을 뒤로 하고 지지율 1위를 달리던 유력한 대선후보였다. 문재인 당시 새정치민주연합 대표에도 크게 앞섰다. 하지만 최근 도시 규모에서 비교도 되지 않는 성남시의 이재명 시장에게도 밀리더니, 얼마 전 한국갤럽의 대선주자 지지율 조사에서는 후보군 8인에도 이름을 올리지 못하는 굴욕을 맛봐야 했다.
박 시장의 이 같은 추락은 어찌 보면 예견된 결과요 당연한 귀결이다. 정권 교체(문재인), 재벌 해체(이재명) 같은 유권자 마음을 사로잡을 자기 고유의 메시지 없이, 경선 룰에 집착하거나 다른 주자를 비판하는 데만 힘을 쏟는 듯한 모습을 보여왔기 때문이다. 지금처럼 국내외적으로 엄혹한 시기를 헤쳐나갈 명백한 비전과 대한민국이 추구할 올바른 가치를 제시하지 못하는 주자가 유권자의 마음을 사로잡기란 불가능한 것이다. 반기문 전 유엔 사무총장의 지지율이 좀처럼 오르지 않고 오히려 떨어지고 있는 것도 다른 이유가 아니다.
박 시장의 낙마는 다른 주자들에게도 시사하는 바가 크다. 탄핵정국으로 조기 대선이 가시화하는 상황에서 여러 후보들이 본격적인 대선 행보에 돌입하고 있지만, 유례없는 경제위기를 극복할 수 있는 비전 제시는 그 어느 선거 때보다 부족해 보이는 게 사실이기 때문이다. 일자리 창출이나 재벌 개혁을 외치고는 있지만, 근본적인 원인치료라기보다는 피상적인 대증요법이나 정치적 구호에 그치고 있는 느낌이다. 개헌 이슈조차 대한민국을 리빌딩한다기보다는 득표상 유불리를 따진 계산의 냄새가 짙다.
이 같은 정치공학적 접근은 국민들의 정치 혐오를 더욱 악화시켜 결국 후보 자신에게 부메랑으로 돌아오게 될 뿐이다. 이번 대선은 비상상황에서 치러질 가능성이 큰 만큼 더욱 대한민국을 어떻게 살기 좋은 세상으로 만들 지에 대한 비전과 가치를 다투는 선거가 돼야 한다. 그것이 “이게 나라냐”는 자조와 비탄에 빠져있는 국민들의 명령이다.