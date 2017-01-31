Trump talks the talk (국문)

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn reconfirmed the strength of the Korea-U.S. alliance in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. In a 30-minute talk, Hwang, who has been serving as acting president since President Park Geun-hye was impeached over an abuse of power scandal, pointed out the need to reinforce the comprehensive strategic alliance. In response, Trump said the United States will always go along with South Korea.
Trump’s first dialogue with his counterpart in South Korea since his inauguration on Jan. 20 seems to be somewhat belated. Nevertheless, the conversation carries great significance as it marks the first talk between the two leaders despite all the uncertainties facing South Korea after the presidential impeachment. The conversation also showed Seoul-Washington ties being successfully maintained regardless of our domestic political situation. In particular, the fact that the Trump administration first wanted the conversation translates into Washington’s determination to put the brakes on North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats down the road.
What attracts our special attention is that the conversation took place when the North’s nuclear threats pose a substantial danger to the security of Northeast Asia. North Korea launched over 30 ballistic missiles last year following two nuclear tests the same year. Military experts forecast that the North will deploy nuclear missiles capable of being used in battle this year, as seen in the remarks by senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official Choe Kwang-il, who said Wednesday that the country is ready to test-fire intercontinental ballistic missiles.
We hope that the telephone conversation serves as leverage to establish a real deterrence against the North’s threats as epitomized by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s latest threat to push the entire Korean Peninsula into “a hell of fire.” Trump expressed an intention to closely consult with Seoul over strategies to counter the North’s nuclear and missile threats.
Trump’s defense secretary James Mattis visits Seoul on Feb. 2. Mattis, a retired Marine general, chose South Korea as his first destination for an overseas trip after taking office. Of course, there remains the issue of raising our contribution to maintaining U.S. forces. In the current situation, preventing North Korean provocations is more important — even if that means an increase in our share of our defense costs. South Korea and the United States have been maintaining blood ties since the Korean War to safeguard our democracy. Both sides must not forget that.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 31, Page 26
황교안 대통령 권한대행이 어제 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 전화 통화에서 한미동맹 강화를 재확인했다. 황 권한대행은 이날 트럼프 대통령과 30분간 통화하면서 “포괄적 전략동맹으로 성장한 한미동맹을 더욱 강화해 나가자”고 했다. 트럼프 대통령은 “미국은 언제나 100% 한국과 함께 할 것”이라고 화답했다.
트럼프의 대통령 취임 이후 한국과의 대화가 동맹국으로선 다소 늦은 감이 있다. 그러나 한국의 탄핵정국 혼란 속에 황 권한대행과 미국 정상과의 첫 대화라는 점에 의미가 있다. 정치 상황은 복잡하지만 한미동맹의 정상적 작동을 보여줬기 때문이다. 특히 트럼프 측에서 먼저 통화를 원했다는 것은 트럼프 행정부가 앞으로 전개될 북한의 핵과 미사일 도발에 대한 억지에 관심을 갖겠다는 의지로 볼 수 있다.
황 대행과 트럼프 대통령의 통화가 북한의 핵위협이 현실화되고 있는 시점에서 이뤄졌다는 점에 눈길이 간다. 북한은 지난해 두 차례의 핵실험에 이어 30여발의 탄도미사일 등을 발사했다. 올해는 핵미사일을 실전배치한다는 전망도 나온다. 최광일 북한 외무성 미주 부국장은 지난 25일 “언제, 어디서든 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 시험발사가 가능하다”고 말하기도 했다.
따라서 이번 통화가 한반도를 불구덩이로 몰아넣겠다는 북한 김정은 국무위원장의 ‘핵 불장난’에 대해 한미가 좀더 실질적인 억지책을 세울 지렛대가 될 것으로 기대하고 싶다. 트럼프 대통령도 통화에서 “북 핵ㆍ미사일 대응전략 등에 대해 계속 긴밀히 협의해 나가자”고 말했다.
이 연장선상에서 다음달 2일 제임스 매티스 미 국방장관의 방한도 주목된다. 매티스 장관은 취임 후 첫 해외순방 지역으로 한국을 선택했다. 물론 한ㆍ미 사이에는 해결해야 할 방위비 분담금 증액문제가 있다. 그러나 분담금을 합리적인 범위 내에서 인상하더라도 지금 상황은 북한의 도발을 차단하는 게 더욱 중요하다. 한ㆍ미는 1950년 북한의 남침으로 발발한 6.25 전쟁 때 함께 피를 흘리며 한국의 자유민주주의와 시장경제를 지켜낸 혈맹이란 점을 다시 한번 새겨봐야 한다.