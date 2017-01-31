Diehard Park supporter jumps from building

A 61-year-old champion of President Park Geun-hye jumped to his death from his apartment building in Seoul Saturday in an apparent protest of her impeachment.The man, identified by the surname Cho, jumped from the sixth floor of his apartment in Nowon District, northern Seoul, around 8 a.m. Saturday, the Lunar New Year day, according to the Nowon Police Precinct.Cho, a retired bus driver, joined street rallies organized by President Park’s support group, known as Parksamo, after he retired late last year. The family told police that Cho and his relatives had minor disagreements over his involvement with Parksamo, but not serious ones.According to police, an apartment guard tried to stop Cho from leaping to the ground, but to no avail. Cho was holding Korean flags in each hand that were inscribed with the words, “Nullify impeachment motion.”The National Assembly passed the impeachment motion on Dec. 9 after an unprecedented abuse of power scandal.Cho’s family returned all wreaths sent by conservative groups to a memorial altar set up for Choi in an apparent wish to not politicize the man’s death. An altar was also set up in front of Seoul City Hall by a conservative group that has organized rallies against the impeachment. The family doesn’t approve.BY KIM MIN-KWAN [kang.jinkyu@joongang.co.kr]