Blackpink tops 100 million views

The “Boombayah” music video by Blackpink, one of K-pop’s biggest breakout hits from last year, has racked up more than 100 million views on YouTube, the group’s agency said Tuesday.According to YG Entertainment, the view count for the song on YouTube stood at 100,026,826 as of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, reaching the milestone figure 177 days after its release.“Boombayah” is one of Blackpink’s two songs included on the group’s “Square One” debut single album. The dance number features a synth-heavy sound and aggressive beats.Together with “Whistle,” Blackpink reigned on most of music streaming charts in August of last year. The group also topped Apple iTunes charts in 14 countries as well as Billboard’s World Digital Song Chart.Blackpink had one of the biggest debuts in K-pop last year, making headlines as YG Entertainment’s first girl group in seven years.The four-member girl group - which includes members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rose - snatched up rookie awards at last year’s Melon Music Awards, beating out strong competitors such as I.O.I and the Korea-China team Cosmic Girls.Yonhap