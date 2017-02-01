Kim Tae-ri joins cast of ‘1987’ film

Actress Kim Tae-ri will join the superstar cast of upcoming film “1987.”In the movie, being directed by Jang Jun-hwan of the 2013 film “Hwayi: A Monster Boy,” the actress will be starring alongside actors Kim Yun-seok, Kang Dong-won, and most notably, Ha Jung-woo.The film will be based on the true story of Park Jong-chul, a student activist who participated in the pro-democracy movement against the authoritarian regime of former president Chun Doo-hwan. Park’s death by torture during police questioning later became a symbol for human rights, and helped to further actions by protesters in order to bring free elections. The film will focus on the group of people who brought the truth of the incident to light.Notably, Kim’s casting in the film means she will be reuniting with Ha. The two previously starred together in last year’s critically acclaimed film “The Handmaiden,” which earned Kim the Best New Actress award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards last year.The actress is currently busy filming for another film, “Little Forest.” The release date of the film has yet to be announced.By Chung Jin-hong