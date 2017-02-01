2017.2.1 Ticket

Seoul Metropolitan Opera’s “Love Potion,” which attracted hundreds of attendees last year, is coming back to stage for an encore performance for four days at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in March. See THEATER, below. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN OPERA]

[THEATER]Last year’s critically acclaimed “Love Potion” by the Seoul Metropolitan Opera is staging an encore performance.Written by Felice Romani with music composed by Gaetano Donizetti, the finest librettist and composer of their era respectively, “Love Potion” is loved across the globe and comes to life in Korea once again, with the production of Italian producer Cristina Pezzoli.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 20,000 to 120,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No.5, exit 8This musical’s story follows bodyguard Jeong-hak’s attempt to solve a 20-year mystery. In 1992, Jeong-hak and his colleague Mu-yeong took on the mission to protect a woman. But after a few days, Jeong-hak was left alone to find out that the woman has disappeared with Mu-yeong.Jeong-hak confronts a very similar case in 2012 when bodyguard Dae-sik disappears with Hana, the president’s daughter. As Jeong-hak tries to disentangle this mystery, clues and traces of Mu-yeong and the woman’s disappearance surface.Since this Korean musical premiered in 2013, it has been widely praised and has won numerous awards.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays; at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and at 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 130,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Korean National Ballet’s first performance of this year showcases eight pieces, including Kang Hyo-hyung’s “Across the Light” and Park Na-ri’s “Crow’s Eye View.” The two performances are regarded as outstanding works of the Korean National Ballet Movement Series - a project aiming to discover the abilities of the members of the company.Shin Mu-seop, vice artistic director of Korean National Ballet, will also introduce new choreography for “Carmen.”The performance starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.Tickets range from 10,000 to 20,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No.3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No.02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea stopMany have heard of the famed musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” but maybe not of “Phantom.”This piece tells the story of what was hidden behind the grand scenes of “The Phantom of the Opera.”Performances start at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 2 and 6:30 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2A novel by one of the most beloved foreign authors in Korea, Bernard Werber, takes the stage in the form of a play. The book “Our Friends, the Humans” follows a storyline in which a man and a woman find themselves trapped inside glass walls, and work to solve their mysterious predicament.Is this heaven? Are they being aired on a reality show? Like a lot of Werber’s other stories, this piece will provide viewers with a new perspective on human beings.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 and 6 p.m. on Saturdays; and at 3 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.Tickets range from 34,000 won to 49,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Also known as “Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida,” the musical will return to stage in Korea after highly praised performances in 2005, 2010 and 2012.The story follows the relationship of the daughter of the Pharaoh, Amneris, the princess of Nubia, Aida and captain Radames of the Egyptian army.The musical stars Yoon Gong-joo and Jas Chang as Aida; Kim Woo-hyung and Min Woo-hyuk as Radames; Ivy and Lee Jeong-hwa as Amneris.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, lines No. 2 and No. 8, exit 3[MUSIC]Veteran singer Lee Sun-hee is coming back with a two-day concert this year. Lee debuted in 1984 with the song “To J,” which immediately became a hit. She’s now known by many as the “National Diva” or the “Queen of Female Vocalists,” and has established her name in the music industry with her impressive and emotional catalogue. She is also a songwriter, having penned many of the tracks on her later albums.The show starts at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 5. Tickets range from 88,000 ($75.63) to 143,000 won.Bus No. 208 to the Beodeulgae Elementary School stopFamed guitar player Joe Satriani is holding a concert in Korea. The guitarist has been well-recognized by listeners and musicians from all over the world, and many fans were excited when news of his visit to the nation came out. This concert is a part of the “Surfing to Shockwave” world tour, celebrating the release of his most recent album “Shockwave Supernova.”The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.Tickets cost 110,000 won.Gwangnaru Station, line No. 5, exit 2Finnish conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste will conduct the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the top orchestras in the nation, in a special performance. The show kicks off with Finnish composer Jean Sibelius’ “En Saga, Op. 9.” Australian Violist Brett Dean will then join the stage to give a viola concerto. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 in B-flat major, Op. 60 will bring a splendid ending to the performance. The piece may be one of Beethoven’s shortest symphonies, but it is also known as one of his most cheerful.Conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste began his musical career as a violinist before being trained to be a conductor by conductor Jorma Panula at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki.The performance starts at 8p.m.Tickets range from 10,000 won to 70,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2 or 8, exit 11Violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill is holding a recital to celebrate the release of his first new album in four years, “British Viola.” The new album consists of British composers’ music, while it is especially notable that a viola concerto is included for the first time.In the first half, the audience will be able to savor the charm of the viola, but in the second half, O’Neill is to appear on stage holding the violin, performing Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins with guest violinist Shin Zia. Pianist Steven Lin will also be sharing the stage with O’Neill.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 100,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5One of the treasures of Britain’s music world, the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), is making another visit to Korea with conductor Daniel Harding. It has been over 20 years since the composer first conducted the LSO in 1996.The program consists of three pieces. It kicks off with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Overture to “The Marriage of Figaro.” Then it leads to Mark-Anthony Turnage’s “Hakan” for trumpet and orchestra, the stage for which is joined by trumpeter Hakan Hardenberger. The main repertoire is Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No.4, for which soprano Christiane Karg is to take part in.The LSO was established in 1904, and has been the resident orchestra at London’s Barbican Centre since the venue opened in 1982.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 70,000 won to 330,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Pop group 2PM return to perform in Korea for the first time since 2015’s “House Party.”Having delved into individual careers for the past few years, fans will welcome the final concert for the group before a few members, including Jun. K, take a leave for their military service.The performances will take place over two weekends and starts at 8 p.m. on Fridays; 5 p.m. on Saturdays; 4 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets are fixed at 110,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3Legendary tenor Jose Carreras is visiting Seoul as a part of his final world tour. Carreras has devoted his life to music for almost 50 years.The tenor made his debut in 1970 at age 24, gaining international fame over the course of his career. He became so popular that he eventually played the lead role in 24 operas only four years after his debut. Amidst his peak, however, came an unexpected diagnosis of leukemia in 1987. He managed to fully recover, returning to the stage after a few months.Korean Symphony Orchestra will share the stage with Carreras while David Gimenez joins as the conductor.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 280,000 won.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5[TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCE]“The Banquet” is a collection of twelve traditional Korean dance performances presented by the National Dance Company of Korea.From the royal court dance and folk dance to the Buddhist religious dance and janggu (double-headed drum) dance, this show is a great opportunity to savor the diversity of traditional Korean dance.The performance is choreographed by traditional Korean dancer Cho Heung-dong and directed by designer Jung Ku-ho.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays and at 3 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 70,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No. 3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No. 02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea stop*Event information collected from the Korea Tourism Organization.Tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.