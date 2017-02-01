Trump’s Great Wall (국문)

In 1958, Catal Hoyuk, the first human settlement remains, was discovered in Konya, southern Turkey. It is presumed that about 6,000 farmers had lived there circa 6500 BC. The settlement features a unique building structure. Four sides are walled, and the only opening is in the ceiling, which doubles as ventilation and entrance. The layout offers solid defense and draws clear distinction between the occupants and others.
As civilizations developed, the role of the walls expanded to villages and cities. Athenians built fortresses to protect harbors, and the Roman Empire built Hadrian’s Wall to block invasions of “barbarians” from Scotland. But nothing beats the Great Wall of China. Chinese dynasties were afraid of the invasion of Northern nomads and built a fortification stretching over 20,000 kilometers (12,427 miles).
In 3rd century BC, Qin Shi Huang started the construction by connecting existing walls of the states of Zhao and Yan. Reinforcement and expansion continued in the Northern Qi in the 6th century and in the Ming Dynasty in the 17th century.
The longest wall in modern history is the Iron Curtain during the Cold War. From the 1950s, the Soviet Union initiated the construction of the fence along the 7,650 kilometer border with Western Europe. When more than 15 million people left for the West only in five years after the end of World War II, the fence was built to prevent defection. Just like the demarcation line in the Korean Peninsula, the double fences with barbed wire were installed. In urban areas like Berlin, a concrete wall was built.
U.S. President Donald Trump is eager to add a new chapter in the history of walls. On Jan. 25, he signed an executive order to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He wants to have Mexico pay for the construction of the over 3,000-kilometer-long wall. This is Trump’s Great Wall.
At the same time, invisible walls are also being built. He is threatening companies with border tax to pressure them to relocate factories to the United States.
No one knows how far Trump will go. But there is a lesson to be learned from the history of walls.
A wall is a symbol of fear. It is built to protect one’s possessions. But that does not guarantee safety. The Soviet Union fell apart, and the Great Wall of China was helpless to attacks of Yuan and Qing. Hadrian’s Wall was abandoned.
The fortification did not crumble, but the empire was hit by internal division and economic decline. Genghis Khan said that no fortress is stronger than the soldiers defending it. I wonder what the soldiers standing on Trump’s Great Wall would feel.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 31, Page 27
*The author is an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
RAH HYUN-CHEOL
1958년 터키의 소아시아 중남부 코냐 인근에서 인류 최초의 도시 유적 ‘차탈 휘익(Catal Huyuk)'이 발견됐다. 기원전 6500년경 6000명 가량의 초기 농경민이 모여살았던 것으로 추정된다. 특이한 건 집의 구조다. 네 벽이 다 막혀 있고 지붕에만 환기구를 겸하는 출입구가 뚫려 있다. '내 것'과 '네 것'을 구분하고 방어하기 유리한 구조다.
이런 벽의 역할은 문명이 발전하면서 마을과 도시로 확장됐다. 아테네는 항구를 보호하기 위해 성벽을 쌓았고 로마제국은 스코틀랜드 야만족의 침입을 막으려 하드리아누스 방벽을 지었다. 하지만 어떤 것도 만리장성에 미치진 못한다. 북방 유목민족의 침입을 두려워한 중국 왕조들이 세운 벽의 총 길이는 2만㎞를 넘는다. 기원전 3세기 진시황이 옛 조·연·진나라 장성을 연결해 처음 건설했고 6세기 북제, 17세기 명나라가 보강과 확장을 거듭했다. 장성이 지나가는 자리는 농경 북방한계선인 연 강우량 400㎜선과 대략 일치한다.
현대사에서 가장 긴 벽은 냉전시대 ‘반파시즘 방어벽(철의 장막)’이다. 50년대부터 구 소련의 주도로 서구와의 국경지대 7650㎞을 따라 건설됐다. 2차대전 종전 5년 만에 1500만명 이상이 무더기로 서구로 빠져나가자 이를 막기 위해 지어졌다. 한반도의 휴전선처럼 가시철사를 단 이중철조망을 세우고 무인지대를 뒀다. 베를린 같은 도시지역엔 콘크리트 장벽을 건설했다.
미국 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 길고 긴 장벽의 역사에 새 장을 추가할 기세다. 지난 25일(현지시간) 멕시코 국경에 장벽을 건설하는 행정명령에 서명했다. 3000㎞가 넘는 벽을 멕시코 돈으로 세우겠다고 한다. ‘트럼프의 만리장성’이다. 무형의 장벽도 함께 세워지고 있다. 국경세로 기업을 위협해 미국에 공장을 세우라고 압박한다. 환태평양경제동반자협정(TPP) 탈퇴, 북미자유무역협정(NAFTA) 재협상도 밀어붙이고 있다.
트럼프의 폭주가 어디까지일지는 모른다. 하지만 장벽의 역사가 주는 교훈이 하나 있다. 장벽은 두려움의 상징이다. '내 것'을 지키려는 방어용으로 쌓였다. 하지만 그것으로 안전이 보장되진 않는다. 구 소련은 결국 무너졌다. 만리장성은 원, 청에 무력했다. 하드리아누스 방벽은 버려졌다. 성벽이 무너져서가 아니라, 내분과 경제적 쇠퇴가 겹쳤기 때문이다. 칭기스칸은 “어떤 성벽도 그걸 지키는 병사들보다 강하지 않다”고 말했다. 트럼프의 만리장성 위에 서게 될 병사들은 어떤 심정일지 궁금하다.
나현철 논설위원