Nonsensical immigration policy (국문)
트럼프의 반이민정책, 반인권적이다
Feb 01,2017
In a series of actions to crack down on immigrants, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and issued a 90-day moratorium on visa issuance and entries to citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. The travel ban is defamatory and racial as it stigmatizes people from a certain group of nations as potentially dangerous of committing terrorism.
Trump’s order has a bigger risk of triggering worldwide protests and a clash of civilizations by labeling the religion of Islam as potentially harmful.
Discriminating a person for his or her birthplace, religious faith and individuality is an outdated practice and outright disrespectful to humankind.
Anti-immigrant policy would only further motivate extreme militants and complicate the U.S. fight against terrorism. Two leading Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham joined the chorus criticizing Trump’s actions. “We fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security,” their joint statement said.
The 2015 and 2016 shootings in France and Belgium were carried out by the children of immigrants who grew up in isolation from the mainstream community. On the other hands, those whose entry was denied by Trump are victims of fanatical terrorist groups. What is needed to fight extremists and terrorism is respect and compassion for multiculturalism, not discrimination. The best way to defeat extremism is the unique form of American soft power based on democracy and human rights.
There is hope yet. Protests are gaining momentum after the U.S. Attorney Generals of 16 states have issued a joint statement condemning Trump’s orders that are “unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful.” High-profile companies also have joined the public outcry. Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz promised to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years. Airbnb has offered free housing for those impacted by the executive order. “America is a nation of immigrants and should be proud of it … We should keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help. That’s who we are,” wrote Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The Trump administration must stop its campaign by paying heed to the voices of America.
Our government must do its best to ensure that Koreans living or working in the Middle East are not affected by the discriminative U.S. policy just because it is an ally. The government also must work towards defending the rights of the 230,000 ethnic Koreans who live in the U.S. without permanent residency.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 31, Page 26
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 지난 25일 멕시코 국경에 장벽을 건설하는 행정명령에 이어 27일엔 시리아·이라크·이란·리비아·예멘·수단·소말리아 등 중동·아프리카 7개 무슬림 국가 국민에게 90일간 비자발급 및 입국을 금지하는 행정명령에 서명했다. 이런 반이민정책은 특정국가 국민 전체에 ‘불법이민자’ 또는 ‘잠재적 테러위험자’의 딱지를 붙인 것이나 마찬가지인 모욕적이고 차별적인 조치다. 자칫 전 세계 16억 무슬림이 믿는 이슬람에 ‘폭력성이 내재한 종교’라는 낙인을 찍은 것으로 비쳐 반발이나 ‘문명 충돌’을 부를 우려도 있다. 이처럼 사람을 출신국가나 종교·신념에 따라 차별하는 것은 시대착오적일 뿐 아니라 인간에 대한 예의를 잃은 반인권적 조치로 비난받아 마땅하다. 미국인이 종교의 자유를 찾아 신대륙으로 이주한 건국조상의 후예임을 잊은 반역사적 행동이기도 하다.
반이민정책은 글로벌 테러의 원인인 극단주의를 부추겨 ‘테러와의 전쟁’의 발목을 잡는 자충수가 될 수도 있다. 오죽하면 공화당 중진인 존 매케인, 린지 그레이엄 상원의원이 “이번 행정명령이 미국 안보를 개선하기보다 테러리스트 모집을 더욱 돕게 될 것”이라는 비난 성명까지 냈겠는가. 실제 2015년 1월 ‘샤를리 에브도’ 총기난사, 2015년 11월 파리 테러, 2016년 7월의 니스 테러 등 최근의 글로벌 테러는 프랑스·벨기에 등 유럽국가 국적자인 이민 2세들이 주도했다. 트럼프가 입국을 제재한 국가의 국민은 오히려 그 피해자로 볼 수 있다. 테러를 뿌리 뽑으려면 이들의 입국을 막을 게 아니라 따뜻한 손길을 내미는 게 더욱 필요하다. 미국이 전 세계에 전파해온 민주주의와 인권의 가치를 바탕으로 ‘소프트파워’를 적극 활용하는 것이 극단주의를 퇴치하는 지름길일 것이다.
미국내에서 반발이 확산되는 현상도 더욱 주목된다. 캘리포니아·뉴욕 등 16개주 법무장관들은 공동성명을 통해 “비미국적이고 비헌법적”이라고 지적하고 나섰다. 향후 5년간 난민 1만 명을 고용하겠다는 하워드 슐츠 스타벅스 창업자, “난민에게 문을 여는 것이 우리의 정체성”이라고 한 마크 저커버그 페이스북 창업자 등에서 일말의 희망을 발견한다. 트럼프 행정부는 이들 목소리에 귀를 기울여 외국인과 이민자에 대한 근거 없는 증오와 편견을 멈춰야 한다.
정부도 미국과 동맹이라는 이유로 우리 국민이 중동·이슬람 국가에서 괜한 오해와 피해를 입지 않도록 적극적인 대책을 마련해야 한다. 23만에 이르는 재미 한인 불법 체류자들의 체류 안정화와 외교갈등 최소화를 위해 미국 행정부와의 대화와 협력도 강화할 때다.