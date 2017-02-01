Lee Kyung-kyu is only getting busier with age : The veteran comedian has added multiple new television shows to his already long list of jobs

Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu is entering the 37th year of his celebrated career. His busy schedule and diligence, Lee said, was the secret to overcoming his slump. [KWON HYUK-JAE]

Comedians Lee Kyung-kyu (center) and Kang Ho-dong star in the new JTBC food variety show “Please Give Me a Meal.” [JTBC]

The morning of the Lunar New Year holiday was bright as Koreans looked forward to a brand new year filled with new possibilities. Though change and New Year’s resolutions were on everybody’s minds, what did not change were the annual holiday-themed television specials, bringing laughter and cheer to those gathered in living rooms across the country.Among those who have made the most frequent appearances as a television host was comedian Lee Kyung-kyu. Often called the “godfather of comedy,” Lee has been delivering the laughs for 36 years since his debut in 1981. Even after countless grand prize wins from various television entertainment awards, the legendary star can’t stop. Overcoming the dreaded slump that has plagued many comedians, Lee is taking on new challenges to further expand his decorated career.Lee has certainly been keeping busy lately. Last year, Lee reunited with his protege Kang Ho-dong for the first time in 23 years on the new JTBC food variety show “Please Give me a Meal,” and on Friday will join actress Chae Jung-an and architect Yang Jin-seok for the upcoming program “My House Appeared.”Additionally, Lee joined fellow comedians Park Mi-sun and Yun Jeong-su for a new show on SBS called “King of Comedy,” and as if this wasn’t enough, he flew out to Los Angeles on Jan. 21 to perform in his comedy show “Answer” held at the Fantasy Springs Resort.When asked what the secret behind his longevity was, the comedian answered “I am on the more diligent side.” When usually he would jokingly say on television that his favorite days are at home resting, Lee provided a different answer.“Old people usually say that getting old just means we have to die faster,” he said. “But I think that as I got older, the things I can do [have] increased. I don’t want to rest for a bit. Whether it be drinking or going to the hospital, I have to keep moving.”His latest JTBC variety show is a food show, which is a genre not familiar to the experienced comedian. Combined, Lee and co-star Kang have 60 years of experience, but even they had trouble adjusting to the show’s format.The two must go around searching for a home that will welcome them inside to share a meal. If they fail to do so, they must eat their meal at a convenience store with an allowance of 2,000 won. It’s no wonder that even these two celebrity powerhouses grew to fear the doorbell.During an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo at Yoon Hyung-bin’s theater in Hongdae, western Seoul, the comedian shared a funny conversation about his experiences on the show.There’s a reason I didn’t work [ with Kang] for so long. We aren’t compatible. When we meet at 1 for filming, we usually end at 9. I didn’t expect him to work so hard during these hours. He keeps talking without a moments rest. But even he was worried about the possibility of the houses we enter being too similar. I told him not to worry since every home is different. There isn’t a house that’s not unique.There are too many. When we visited Cheongdam-dong every single house ended in a failure. Even though it’s a very rich neighborhood, nobody opened their doors. Later, a person living alone in a half-basement opened for us, and we had cup ramen together. The person turned out to be a violinist, and hearing him play [Bach’s] “Air on G” in that small space brought tears to my eyes.Of course. When people meet, they usually ask to gather over a meal. Even a cup of tea is enough to break the ice. For strangers, sitting over a meal is the best way to grow closer. Even my three member family doesn’t gather unless it’s a special occasion. We stay in our rooms until its mealtime.What are you talking about? If it wasn’t for the show, I would have had no work late last year. Things were looking good when I appeared on MBC’s ‘My Little Television,’ but after that it became quiet again.It’s a good thing for Ho-dong as well. Though he is the boss wherever he goes, I always thought his character would develop better if there was someone higher on top, so it worked out for him too.My goal is to create a program that I can be on for the next ten years. I want to try being the protagonist in a low-budget film as well.I wonder whether to go the route of Stephen Chow, where he utilized his comedic skills, or be someone like Takeshi Kitano, who walked a completely different route to be in Yakuza films.BY MIN KYUNG-WON [chung.jinhong@joongang.co.kr]붉은 닭의 해 정유년(丁酉年) 설날 아침이 밝았다. 온 국민이 맘 고생한 지난 1년, 많은 것들을 흘려보내고 새롭게 바뀌었지만 여전히 변하지 않은 것들이 있다. 이를테면 설 음식을 장만하다 허리를 펴고, 귀경길·귀성길에 올라 한숨을 돌리는 사이 사이 무료함을 달래주고 웃음짓게 하는 TV 프로그램 같은.그중에서도 방송인 이경규(57)는 시청자들의 가장 오랜 벗 중 하나다. ‘예능계의 대부’이자 요즘말로 ‘갓경규’인 그는 1981년 신유년(辛酉年)에 제1회 MBC 개그콘테스트로 데뷔해 만 36년 동안 8번의 대상을 받으며 굳건히 자리를 지켜왔다. 전설적인 개인기 ‘눈알 돌리기’부터 누워서 선보이는 ‘눕방’에 이르기까지 슬럼프를 모르고 새로운 도전을 계속해 온 덕분이다.이번 설 역시 이경규는 ‘열일’할 예정이다. 23년 만에 처음으로 사제지간인 강호동과 호흡을 맞추며 화제를 모으고 있는 JTBC 식큐멘터리 ‘한끼줍쇼’(수 오후 10시50분)에 이어 다음달 3일에는 배우 채정안·건축가 양진석과 함께 신축 버라이어티 ‘내 집이 나타났다’(금 오후 9시)를 시작한다. 여기에 박미선·윤정수 등 후배 개그맨들이 총출동해 우열을 가리는 SBS 파일럿 예능 프로그램 ‘희극지왕’도 모자라 21일(현지시간)에는 미국 LA 판타지 스프링스 리조트 내 이벤트센터에서 ‘응답하라 이경규 쇼’를 개최했다. 녹화 중에도 항상 약을 상비하고 다녀 ‘약방’이라고 놀림받는 대부치고는 상당히 벅찬 행보다.비결을 물으니 “제가 좀 바지런한 편”이라는 의외의 대답이 돌아왔다. 항상 “녹화 없는 날이 가장 행복한 날”이라는 말을 입에 달고 사는 그가 아닌가. “원래 어르신들이 그러잖아요. 늙으면 빨리 죽어야 된다고. 그런데 저는 나이를 먹어서 할 수 있는 분야들이 더 넓어진 것 같아요. 저는 조금도 쉬질 않고 뭐라도 해야 돼요. 술을 먹든지. 병원에도 가야 되고.” 대부다운 대답이다.서울 홍대 앞 윤형빈소극장으로 찾아간 그날도 회의가 한창이었다. 그는 걸어다니면서도 이야기했고, 또다시 새로운 생각이 떠오른 듯 잠시도 가만있질 못했다. 대기실 전기장판 위에 앉아 나눈 이야기를 전한다.‘한끼줍쇼’는 산전수전 다 겪은 이경규에게도 낯선 프로그램이다. 강호동이 씨름 선수 은퇴 후 이씨의 추천으로 개그맨으로 전업한 게 1993년이니 두 사람의 방송 경력만 합해도 60년인데, 무작정 모르는 집으로 찾아가 벨을 누르면 “누구세요?” “그런데요?” 같은 대답이 돌아온다. 더구나 오후 6~8시 안에 한 끼 줄 집을 찾지 못하면 편의점에 가서 인당 2000원으로 한 끼를 해결해야 한다. 그러니 제아무리 ‘코미디언 이경규’이고 ‘천하장사 강호동’이지만 벨 앞에 서면 작아질 수밖에.“문을 열어주느냐 안 열어주느냐에 따라 정말 천당에서 지옥을 왔다갔다 하는 기분이다. 특히 요즘 같이 추운 때는 열어주는 순간 따뜻한 목욕탕에 들어간 느낌이고, 안 열어주면 계속 돌아다니는 거다. 누군가 들어오라고 할 때까지.”“우리가 그동안 같이 안한 이유가 있다. 서로 안 맞는다. 보통 상암동에서 1시에 만나면 9시는 돼야 끝나는데 그렇게 열심히 할 줄은 몰랐다. 정말 쉴새없이 떠든다. 처음에 호동이는 한번 집에 들어가고 나면 다 비슷비슷할 텐데 어떻게 하냐고 걱정하더라. 그래서 내가 그렇지 않다, 들어가는 집마다 다 사연이 다르다 그랬다. 어떤 집이든 사연 없는 집은 없으니까.”“너무 많다. 청담동에 갔을 땐 정말 다 실패했다. 굉장히 잘 사는 동네인데 아예 문을 안 열어주더라. 그런데 반지하에 사는 친구가 문을 열어줘서 컵라면을 먹었다. 그 친구가 바이올리니스트인데 그 좁은 공간에서 ‘G선상의 아리아’를 연주해주는데 정말 울컥했다. 서래마을에 갔을 때도 랜드마크라고 할 정도로 큰 집이라 당연히 안 열어줄 거라 생각했는데 흔쾌히 들어오라고 하셔서 놀랐다. 어릴 때부터 부모님이 자기 집에 찾아온 사람은 미숫가루라도 한 잔 대접하라고 하셨다더라. 거기가 가수 신승훈이 예전에 살던 집이라던데 돌아다니다 보면 신기하게 다 연결이 되어있다.”“그럼. 사람들이 만날 때마다 ‘밥 한 번 먹어야지’ 하지 않나. 차라도 한 잔 앞에 있으면 좀 부드러워지고. 처음 본 사람들도 같이 밥을 먹으면 친해지는 것 같다. 우리도 세 식구지만 특별한 일 없으면 안 모인다. 각자 방에 있다가 식사 때가 되야 모인다. 개들도 그렇더라고. 먹을 땐 꼭 모인다. 먹는 게 그래서 중요한 거다.”"무슨 소리. ‘한끼줍쇼’ 없었으면 작년 하반기에 좀 헤맸을 거다. 중간에 MBC ‘마이 리틀 텔레비전’이 잘됐는데 다시 주춤했다. 호동이도 마찬가지다. 항상 어디를 가도 두목이고, 걔 멘트를 자르는 사람이 없었다. 그런데 지금은 나한테 잘린다. 예전부터 호동이 위에 누가 있으면 캐릭터에 변화가 올텐데 하는 생각을 했는데 서로 잘된 거지.”“앞으로 10년 동안 할 수 있는 장기 프로그램을 만드는 게 목표다. 저예산 영화라도 내가 주인공을 한 번 해보고 싶다. 주성치처럼 기존 코미디언 이미지를 가지고 갈지, 기타노 다케시의 야쿠자 영화 같이 전혀 다른 길로 갈지 고민이다.”글=민경원 기자 storymin@joongang.co.kr