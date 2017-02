The Alpensia Sports Park in Pyeongchang County, Gangwon, site of the 2018 Winter Olympics, is covered in snow on Tuesday. Three test events - the FIS Cross-Country World Cup, FIS Nordic Combined World Cup and ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - are slated to take place this month in venues across Pyeongchang to test their readiness for next year’s Olympic Games. [YONHAP]