A tenth of Chinese imports come from Korea, data says

One out of every 10 imports in the Chinese markets came from Korea last year, data showed Tuesday, in the latest sign of deepening economic ties between the two neighbors.China imported Korean goods worth $158.9 billion last year, the Korea International Trade Association said, citing China’s customs data. It means that Korean products accounted for 10 percent of China’s total imports last year.China’s commerce ministry said China attracted $113.8 billion in direct investment in the first 11 months of 2016. YONHAP