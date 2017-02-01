KB Kookmin Bank to launch wealth management service
KB Kookmin Bank will launch a comprehensive wealth management service with its affiliate KB Securities this month, the two companies’ holding unit said Tuesday.
The service will provide consulting on portfolio management and investment strategy. The bank said its specialists in the stock, bond and real estate markets will help customers manage their assets comprehensively.
The wealth management consulting team will comprise 24 specialists and host seminars to provide investment strategies reflecting market conditions.