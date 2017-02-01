Trump’s ban pulls down tech firm shares

Seoul’s main bourse fell on Tuesday after it became apparent that U.S. President Donald Trump was intent on following through with his promise of protectionist trade policies.The benchmark Kospi fell for the first time in three trading days on Tuesday, closing down 16.02 points, or 0.77 percent, at 2,067.57.Foreign investors led the fall, offloading 302.8 billion won ($260.4 million) in shares. They sold 100.2 billion won in electricity and electronics shares and 90 billion won in transportation equipment shares. Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries sapped investor sentiment around the globe, with tech firms hit hard by concerns that they may face difficulty in hiring skilled, foreign workers.Institutional and retail investors, though, each bought shares worth 118.9 billion won and 131.6 billion won.All large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap shares still showed a falling trend. By sector, automobiles tumbled 3.9 percent, and energy and chemicals dropped 2.5 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell for the first time in five trading days, down 1.10 percent to 1,973,000 won.Automakers also continued their downturn. Despite a slight rise in the previous trading day, the nation’s top automaker, Hyundai Motor, went down 2.11 percent to 139,500 won. Its sister company Kia Motors dropped 3.58 percent to close at 36,400 won, and affiliate auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis plunged 9.02 percent to 242,000 won, largely affected by projections that the Trump administration’s trade policies will hurt sales.Despite overall decreases, some companies managed to climb up in share price. SK Hynix, a chipmaker, inched up 0.75 percent to 53,700 won, and Naver, operator of the nation’s most popular search engine, nudged up 0.66 percent to 758,000 won. SK Telecom, one of the nation’s leading telecommunications providers, also rose 0.22 percent to 223,000 won.The secondary Kosdaq slipped 0.68 points, or 0.11 percent, to 616.13.The Korean won strengthened 0.3 percent, closing at 1166.0 on the dollar.Both the 3-year and 10-year government bond yield went up three basis points to 1.68 percent and 2.16 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]