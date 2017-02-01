Thanks to hit show, fedoras are must-have accessory

In tvN’s “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” actor Lee Dong-wook wore a felt fedora to depict his grim reaper character. [TVN]

1. Borsalino’s flannel fedora. 2. Helen Kaminski’s rabbit-felt fedora with a narrow brim. 3. Mossant’s sheep-felt fedora. 4. Women’s fedora by Helen Kaminski. [SEGIMILLINER, HELEN KAMINSKI]

The tremendous popularity of the tvN drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” which recently wrapped up with a 20.5 percent viewership rating, has brought back the popularity of the fedora - a felt hat with a wide brim and an indented crown. Actor Lee Dong-wook, who was featured in the drama as the grim reaper, wore a fedora to depict his character. The fedora was used as an important symbol of Lee’s character, and the heartthrob pulled off the hat so well that it has become a hot accessory for Korean men this winter.Hats have not taken off as fashion items in Korea as much as they have in Europe or Japan. Most Koreans wear hats only as a functional accessory - typically to protect themselves from the sun at the beach or while hiking. If one arrived at a casual dinner wearing a hat, he or she may be seen as overdressed by many Koreans. But perceptions are changing - more and more, young Koreans have been spotted on the streets wearing stylish hats. According to Shinsegae Department Store, the sales of fall and winter hats increased by 11.3 percent this winter compared to a year before.The most popular hat this winter has been the fedora. Although fedoras can be made using many different materials such as wool and cashmere, felt fedoras - the kind Lee wore in the drama - are flying off the shelves.“We get the finest felt by filtering sheep wool through a fine strainer, applying moisture and heat, and then compressing it,” said Seong Chi-hoon from Segimilliner, a company that imports and manufactures hats. “The quality of the felt depends on the original quality of the wool and how carefully and meticulously it’s been processed. High quality felt hats are a lot lighter and warmer.”There are high quality felt fedoras available in department stores throughout Seoul. Italian brand Borsalino, Japanese brand CA4LA, as well as French brand Mossant offer hats that are priced around 580,000 won ($499). Fedoras from Australian brand Helen Kaminski are priced between 390,000 won to 530,000 won.While the fedora has quickly caught on as the must-have accessory for men, ladies have been attracted by cloche hats, a close-fitting, bell-shaped hat. This style was worn by actress Jun Ji-hyun in the recent film “Assassination” (2015) and also by Han Ji-min in “The Age of Shadows” (2016).But of course, there are also a diverse variety of fedoras for women that feature a more feminine style. In fact, the fedora was a women’s hat in the late 1800s, and was even adopted as a symbol of the women’s rights movement. After the Prince of Wales, Edward VIII, started wearing them frequently in the early 1900s, the hat became popular among men as well. There are more variations of the fedora hats for women, such as the “floppy hat” that has a wide, unstructured brim and fedoras with rounded crowns.“Usually, fedoras for both men and women have been popular during the fall season but as different designs began to appear in Korean stores, more and more consumers wore them through to winter as well,” said Jo Yun-soo, a buyer of hats at Shinsegae Department Store.For those with thin wallets, there are more affordable fedoras as well, priced between 10,000 won and 30,000 won. Although they appear to be made out of felt, they use non-woven fabrics or processed papers. The hats may not be as light and warm or high quality as the felt fedoras, but they give wearers the hip, stylish look they are going for.BY PARK HYUN-YOUNG [sharon@joongang.co.kr]최근 시청률 고공행진중인 드라마 ‘도깨비’에서 저승사자로 나오는 배우 이동욱은 챙이 넓은 검은색 모자를 자주 쓴다. 모자는 극을 이끌어가는 중요 장치인데 근사한 배우를 만나 멋진 패션 스타일로 승화했다. 그 덕분일까. 올 겨울 유난히 모자로 멋을 낸 스트리트 패션이 자주 눈에 띈다. 방한 기능을 넘어 패션 아이템으로 다가온 겨울 모자. 최신 트렌드를 짚어본다.한국인은 서양식 모자 문화에 익숙하지 않다. 등산·골프 등을 할 때 스포츠 모자를 쓰거나 한겨울·한여름에 신체를 보호하기 위해 ‘마지못해’ 쓰는 정도다. 유럽이나 일본처럼 격식을 갖춰 모자를 쓰는 문화가 없는 데다 정장에 모자를 쓰면 오히려 과한 걸로 비춰졌다. 그런데 요즘 달라졌다. 신세계백화점의 2016년 가을·겨울(FW) 모자 매출은 전년대비 11.3% 늘만큼 큰 폭으로 증가했다. 앞서 2015년은 3.5%, 2014년은 2.9%였다. 기능성에 머무르던 모자가 패션 아이템으로 자리매김하면서 생긴 현상이다.드라마에서 이동욱이 쓰는 모자는 펠트 소재 페도라다. 페도라(fedora)는 둘레 전체에 챙이 있고 크라운(모자의 챙을 제외한 머리 부분) 윗부분의 깊은 골 양쪽이 움푹 들어간 중절모다.중후한 느낌을 피하기 위해 요즘에는 중절모라는 단어 대신 페도라로 부른다. 페도라와 잘 어울리는 소재가 펠트(felt)다. 페도라 인기에 힘입어 펠트 모자가 이번 겨울 가장 유행하는 아이템으로 떠올랐다. 펠트는 양털이나 토끼 등 짐승 털을 원료로 만든 원단이다.모자 수입 및 제조업체 세기밀리너 성치훈 부장은 “양털을 채 위에 놓고 탈탈 털어 가장 고운 털을 골라낸 뒤 습기와 열을 가한 후 압착해 고급 펠트 원단을 만든다”며 “펠트 품질은 양모 자체의 품질과 함유량, 얼마나 세심한 가공 과정을 거쳐 양모를 촘촘히 다졌느냐에 좌우된다”고 말했다. 고운 양털을 쓸수록 모자 무게는 가벼우면서 따뜻하다. 대체로 요즘 유행하는 펠트 모자는 양털 펠트를 쓴다.이탈리아 브랜드 볼살리노, 일본 카시라, 프랑스 모쌍트의 최상급 페도라는 백화점에서 58만원선이다. 호주 브랜드 헬렌카민스키는 39만~53만원대의 펠트 페도라와 펠트 클로슈를 선보였다.클로슈는 둥근 크라운에 짧은 챙이 아래로 향하는 여성용 모자다. 영화 ‘암살’에서 미츠코 역의 전지현, ‘밀정’에서 연계순 역의 한지민이 썼다.처음 여성의 모자로 등장한 페도라는 영국 왕 에드워드 8세가 착용한 것을 시작으로 대표적인 남성 패션이 됐다. 요즘은 여성도 많이 쓴다. 여성스러운 모자로는 플로피 햇(floppy hat)이 있다. ‘펄럭이는’이라는 뜻의 ‘플로피’가 말해주듯, 챙이 크고 부드럽다. 크라운은 둥글어 여성미가 물씬 풍긴다. 2~3년전부터 유행하기 시작했다. 챙 넓이, 컬러, 장식이 다양해지면서 캐주얼 스타일에도, 화려한 룩에도 잘 어울리도록 영역을 넓혔다.조윤수 신세계백화점 모자 바이어는 “플로피 햇, 페도라 등 펠트 모자는 원래 늦가을까지만 쓰는 간절기 아이템이었는데 겨울이 예년보다 따뜻해지면서 겨우내 펠트 모자를 쓰는 경우가 많다”고 말했다.중저가 브랜드에서는 1만~3만원대의 페도라와 플로피 햇도 나온다. 겉모양이 비슷하다고 모두 펠트 모자는 아니다. 저가 제품은 펠트 원단과 비슷한 느낌이 나도록 부직포나 종이를 가공한 게 많다.글=박현영 기자사진=세기밀리너, 헬렌카민스키