The vision thing (국문)

Conservative voters are in panic as they cannot spot any qualified candidates on the horizon, even when the next presidential election is likely to be held in a few months after President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment last month over an abuse of power scandal. Despite the emergence of a group of new, self-proclaimed conservative candidates, they fall way short of meeting voters’ strict standards because of their critical lack of vision and charisma capable of healing the deep frustrations of conservatives and moving the nation forward.
A case in point is the Bareun Party, which was established last week after the defection of former Saenuri Party lawmakers. Even after the Saenuri’s former floor leader Yoo Seong-min and Gyeonggi Gov. Nam Kyung-pil — both in their 50s and self-styled new conservatives — declared bids for the presidency, supporters discern a critical lack of political virtues. They were not impressed by promises to change our military recruitment system from conscription to a volunteer service.
Former UN Secretary-general Ban Ki-moon can hardly avoid criticism that he has fallen short of presenting a blueprint for his self-proclaimed “New Politics.” Ban defines himself as a “liberal conservative,” which would be a sleight of hand in any country. That farcical move led to an unexpected upswing in the public’s support for acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn as well as the ruling Saenuri Party’s campaign to invite him to be a candidate in the election.
The Bareun Party now seems to be bent on snagging Ban to take advantage of his reputation as former UN chief. But Ban wants to form a big coalition to compete with Moon Jae-in — former leader of the opposition Democratic Party and current frontrunner in polls — without trying to dispense with the bad legacies of conservatives. Such a shortsighted move will only breed internal conflict and division.
The trajectory of our past presidential elections show that voters always chose candidates with strong convictions, not those seeking immediate gains. Conservative voters in Korea are looking for candidates who can restore the genuine strength of conservatism instead of endeavoring to pitch a bigger tent for election victory. They must reestablish the lost value of justice to put our nation back on track. They must avoid trying to exploit sensitive security issue and regionalism.
A pursuit of healthy conservatism can lead to a defeat in elections. But a defeat with principle is even better than a victory without principle.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 1, Page 26
바른정당, 보수층 상실감 못 채워줘
오락가락 반기문, 갈수록 신뢰 약화
원칙있는 패배 각오해야 나라 산다
대한민국의 보수층 유권자들은 문자 그대로 아노미 상태에 빠져있다. 탄핵 정국에 따른 조기 대선이 가시권에 들어왔는데도 마땅한 후보를 찾지 못하고 있어서다. 스스로 보수라 일컫는 대선 주자들도 여전히 유권자들에게 미덥잖기만 하다. 박근혜 정권의 국정농단 사태에 너무 놀란 탓도 있겠지만, 대선 주자들 스스로 보수층 유권자들의 상처를 치유할 비전과 카리스마를 보여주지 못하고 있는 탓이 더 크다.
새누리당을 박차고 나온 바른 정당이 우선 그렇다. 50대 신보수라고 일컬어지고 있는 유승민 의원과 남경필 경기도지사가 대선 출마 선언을 했지만 모병제 같은 오랜 숙고가 필요한 문제로 논란을 벌일 뿐, 보수층 유권자들의 상실감을 달래주는 개혁적 보수 정치의 비전을 전혀 보여주지 못하고 있다. 그들이 지지율을 좀처럼 끌어올리지 못하고 군소후보로 남아있는 이유가 다른 게 아니다. 병든 보수를 치유하고 통합할 '건강한 진보'의 비전이 보이지 않기 때문이다.
반기문 전 유엔 사무총장은 보수와 진보라는 두 마리 토끼를 잡으려다 모두 놓쳐가고 있는 경우다. 반기문식 정치가 어떤 것이라는 청사진을 제시하지 못하고 ‘진보적 보수주의자’라는 어정쩡한 입장이어서 믿음을 주기는커녕 오락가락한다는 인상만 얻고 있는 것이다. 보수권 후보들이 이처럼 중심을 잡지 못하다 보니 엉뚱하게 황교안 대통령 권한대행의 지지율이 높게 나오고, 새누리당이 그를 대선후보로 영입하려는 웃지 못할 코미디까지 벌어지고 있다.
바른 정당은 반 전 총장을 대선 경선에 끌어들여 판을 키우는 이벤트 효과만을 노리는 분위기다. 반면 반 전 총장 측은 문재인 전 더불어민주당 대표에 맞서는 세력을 하나로 묶는 빅텐트 연대에만 골몰하는 눈치다. 보수의 오랜 병폐를 치유하고 새로운 나라로 리셋해가기 위해 뭘 해보겠다는 구체적 정책은 보이지 않는다. 그 결과 유권자들의 눈에는 정치공학이나 다름없게 비친다. 비전이 다르고 속내가 다른 사람들을 ‘빅텐트’ 속에 몰아넣어 세력만 키운들 설혹 집권해도 갈등과 반목, 분열의 씨앗만 잉태할 뿐이다.
역대 대선을 살펴볼 때 민심은 눈앞의 이익만 계산하지 않고 흔들리지 않는 신념과 용기를 보여주는 후보를 지도자로 택했다. 지금 대한민국의 보수 유권자들도 그런 후보가 나와주길 간절히 바라고 있다. 보수 대선주자들은 몸집만 부풀리기보다 진정한 보수의 건강성을 되찾을 길을 제시해야 한다. 건강한 성장을 이룰 수 있는 공정한 시장경제와 대한민국을 바로 세울 수 있는 정의의 가치를 재정립해야 한다. 국가의 존망이 걸린 안보이슈나 망국적 지역감정을 이용해 표를 얻을 생각은 아예 버려야 한다.
때에 따라서는 희생과 헌신이 불가피할 수 있다. 건강한 보수라는 원칙을 추구하다 대선에서 패배할 수도 있다. 하지만 ‘원칙 없는 승리’보다는 ‘원칙 있는 패배’가 장기적으론 보수의 상처를 어루만져 줄 수 있다. 그런 각오로 건강한 보수층을 절망과 허탈감에서 꺼내야만 궁극적으로 후보도 살리고 대한민국도 살릴 수 있는 길이다.