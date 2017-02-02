Revamping the customs administration

The fourth industrial revolution has come, removing the boundaries and combining technologies. To prepare for the trend of the time, the Korea Customs Service is working to revamp the customs administrative system to accommodate changes in technology and society.First of all, latest technologies and knowledge information will be constantly integrated into the customs administration. For example, electric nose technology, an electronic device that analyzes chemical contents using smell, has reached the level to distinguish kimchi made in Korea and China. Using the technology, the drug and explosive detection dogs are expected to be replaced with electronic devices.Second, a team in charge of information and development will be installed, and specialists with professional knowledge and technology will be trained. In a short term, verified IT specialists in security and network will be hired, and in a long-term, intensive training will be provided to employees to be equipped with professional and information technology knowledge.Third, the Korea Customs Service hopes to lead the global trend in customs administration in the fourth industrial revolution. With technological advancement and global integration, it is necessary to make a joint response and set standards for preemptive customs and border control. The Customs Service has established CO-PASS, electronic document exchange system for certificates of origin, after the Korea-China free trade agreement, and companies can take advantage of the Korea-China FTA using the electronic system without having to submit hard copies.Even now, technological innovation and change are in progress in various fields, such as active trade via online commerce, logistics using drones, changing trade pattern as a result of 3D printer technology and Bitcoin payment.It requires ample preparation to make the operation efficient and improve customer service while thoroughly operating safe customs and border control. The Korea Customs Service will learn from the past experience and continue to actively prepare for the future without falling behind in the trends of the time.