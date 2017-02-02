A dream company (국문)

Lately, a company garnered special attention from Japanese women. It’s a software developing company named Works Application. The global consulting company Great Place to Work (GPTW) named it the third best in Japan’s ranking last year. After Microsoft Japan and American Express, it got high marks among companies with more than 1,000 employees. The ranking reflects the trust of the employees in the management.
Founded in 1996, Works has 5,631 employees, and about half are women. Due to the characteristics of the IT company, the average age range of its workers is 25-29. Structurally, the company can only grow when it offers a suitable environment for female workers. A system that accommodated a work-life balance was therefore needed. CEO Masayuki Makino proposed on-site day cares.
A month and a half ago, a day care facility titled Withkids opened on the 20th floor of the Works headquarters in Akasaka, Tokyo. Ayaka Morofuji, 29, works at the development department and brings her two-year-old son to the facility. On her breaks, she comes to the 20th floor to see her child. She has lunch with her son, and sometimes dinner if she has to work late. “When I dropped him off at a day care near home, I had to pick him up at 5 p.m. It’s dreamy now.”
The daycare operates from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and a dietitian provides nutritious meals. It also offers food for parents and has on-site nurses.
The door is open to other family members, as well. Grandparents come to check on the kids and get to learn more about the environment where their daughters and daughters-in-law work. It costs 30,000 yen ($265) per month, far less than the non-government-subsidized day cares that cost 50,000 to 100,000 yen. The monthly fee includes lunch, dinner, formula and diapers.
One challenge is bringing a young child to the office in downtown Tokyo during rush hour on subways and bosses, so the company introduced flexible work hours so employees could avoid rush hour and choose the shift they prefer. They may choose to work in the morning and play with their kids in the afternoon. The staff at the day care are employed as contractors, but the company offers wages and benefits on par with the regular employees so that they can work with a sense of responsibility.
When the project began in March 2016, some 50 employees worked together to create a facility that they would be willing to use. Unlike other day care centers that have an enrollment period once a year in April, employees can sign up anytime so they don’t have to reconsider or avoid coming back to work.
The program is certainly costly for the company. But Works CEO Makino says, “I want to prevent good employees from quitting because of marriage and childcare. It is an investment in talent.” After all, stable families make a company stronger.
일본 여성계가 주목하는 기업이 있다. 웍스 어플리케이션즈(Works Applications)라는 소프트웨어 개발 업체다. 글로벌 컨설팅 기업 GPTW(Great Place to Work Institute)가 지난해 '일본에서 일하기 좋은 기업' 3위로 꼽았다. 1위 일본 마이크로소프트, 2위 아메리칸 익스프레스에 이어 직원 1000명 이상 기업 중 높은 평가를 받았다. 경영진에 대한 직원들의 신뢰도가 반영됐다.
1996년 창업한 웍스의 종업원 수는 5631명. 절반가량이 여성이다. IT기업 특성상 평균 연령은 20대 후반이다. 여직원이 일하기 좋은 환경을 만들지 않으면 성장할 수 없는 구조다. 일과 육아를 병행할 수 있는 근무 시스템도 절실하다. 마키노 마사유키(牧野正幸·53) CEO는 사내 어린이집 설립을 직원들에게 먼저 제안했다.
도쿄 도심 아카사카(赤坂) 빌딩 숲에 자리한 웍스 본사 건물 20층. 'Withkids(아이들과 함께)'라는 이름의 어린이집이 문을 연 것은 한 달 보름 전이다. 개발 부서에 근무하는 모로후지 아야카(諸藤彩香·29)는 두 살짜리 아들을 맡겼다. 일하다 잠시 짬이 나면 아들의 노는 모습을 지켜본다. 점심은 물론 퇴근이 늦어질 경우 저녁도 회사에서 아들과 함께 먹는다. 모로후지는 "집 근처 보육원에 아이를 맡길 때는 오후 5시만 되면 일을 하다가도 데리러 가야 했다"며 "지금은 꿈만 같다"고 말했다.
운영 시간은 오전 8시부터 오후 8시 반까지다. 영양사가 균형 잡힌 식사를 제공한다. 일하느라 바쁜 부모의 밥도 챙겨준다. 간호사가 상주한다. 다른 가족에게도 늘 문이 열려있다. 조부모는 손주가 잘 지내는지, 딸이나 며느리가 어떤 환경에서 일하는지 직접 보며 이해의 폭을 넓힌다. 한 달 보육료는 3만 엔(약 30만원). 정부 보조금이 없는 인가 외 보육원 이용료 5~10만 엔보다 훨씬 저렴하다. 점심·저녁식사와 분유·기저귀 값이 모두 포함된 금액이다.
문제는 도쿄 한복판에 위치해 출퇴근 시간 어린 자녀를 데리고 혼잡한 전철과 버스를 타기 힘들다는 점이다. 회사는 유연 근무제를 도입했다. 러시아워를 피해 근무 시간을 정할 수 있도록 배려했다. 오전에만 일한 뒤 오후에 아이와 놀 수도 있다. 보육사를 계약 사원으로 채용했다. 급여·복지 혜택은 정규직과 비슷한 수준으로 올렸다. 책임감을 갖고 아이들을 돌보도록 했다.
이 프로젝트가 시작된 지난해 3월, 직원 50여 명이 머리를 맞대 자신들이 이용하고 싶은 시설을 만들었다. 매년 4월 한차례 아이를 모집하는 일반 보육원과 달리 언제든지 신규 등록도 가능하다. 아이 맡길 곳이 없어 복직을 미루거나 포기하지 않도록 했다. 회사는 큰 부담이다. 하지만 마키노 CEO는 "우수한 직원이 결혼과 출산을 계기로 퇴직하는 것을 막고 싶다"며 "인재에 대한 투자"라고 했다. 안정된 가정은 회사의 힘이 되고 있다.
