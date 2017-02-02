Manipulation of public opinion (국문)
관제데모는 정치공작이나 다름없다
Feb 02,2017
The independent counsel team discovered that the office of President Park Geun-hye’s senior secretary for political affairs orchestrated and funded various avid groups supportive of Park and her administration. The office and other presidential secretaries held unofficial meetings regularly from 2014 to 2016 with corporate and business group officials discussing details for pro-government rallies and budgeting for their activities.
From the findings of the independent counsel, the presidential office had schemed and directed pro-government rallies to influence public opinion. There has been truth behind the suspicions that the presidential office was using extreme right-wing groups for its defense whenever controversial incidents and issues flared up.
The presidential office must have been hyper-sensitive about criticism from the way it drew up a blacklist of figures critical of Park and orchestrated rallies in support of the government. Instead of doing its job of arranging channels for the president and politicians to keep up communication, the office of political affairs had been busy organizing and directing pro-government rallies.
More outrageously, the presidential office had used 5 billion won ($4.3 million) the Federation of Korean Industries had donated as social contribution as well as special donations worth 7 billion won from top chaebol groups Samsung, Hyundai Motor, SK, and LG to fund these questionable groups and their activities. The office has used corporate donations to society to fund its propaganda groups. The senior presidential secretariat office clearly had no conscience and respect for law and ethics. It existed only to please the president.
Manipulating public opinion is unlawful abuse of power. The state prosecution must delve into the issue upon receiving the investigation findings from the independent counsel. Its investigation should focus on building evidence against former chief of staff Kim Ki-choon suspected to have spearheaded the propaganda campaign based on corporate donations. The presidential office must confess its grave offense of attempting to tamper with public opinion if it retains the least respect for the people.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 1, Page 26
박근혜 정부 들어 청와대 정무수석실이 어버이연합·고엽제전우회·시대정신·엄마부대 등 특정 단체의 친정부 활동을 지시·지원해온 사실이 박영수 특별검사팀에 의해 드러났다. 특검에 따르면 정무수석실은 2014~2016년 청와대 비서관과 전경련·기업체 관계자가 참석한 비공개 회의를 주기적으로 열어 집회 성격과 참여단체 규모, 지원금 책정 등을 구체적으로 결정·지시했다.
특검 발표대로라면 청와대가 직접 나서 ‘관제데모’를 기획·지시하며 여론조작을 시도한 것이나 진배없다. 청와대가 국정 운영에 타격을 입을만한 대형 사건이 터지면 이를 희석하려고 정권비호 단체들을 동원해 맞불집회를 지시했다는 그간의 의혹이 사실로 파악된 셈이다. 문화예술계 블랙리스트에 이어 관제데모의 실상까지 밝혀지면서 청와대가 그간 얼마나 집요하게 여론조작을 시도했는지가 드러났다. 대통령과 여야 정치권의 대화채널이자 청와대의 정무적 판단을 위한 종합 소통창구 역할을 해야 할 정무수석실이 소통 대신 관제데모나 기획했다니 기가 막힐 따름이다.
더욱 경악할 일은 청와대가 전국경제인연합회에서 사회공헌기금으로 책정한 50억원과 2015년 말 삼성·현대차·SK·LG 등 4대 그룹에서 받아낸 특별회비 21억원 등 70여억원으로 특정 단체를 지원했다는 점이다. 청와대가 민간기업의 공익자금을 쌈짓돈처럼 맘대로 꺼내 쓰며 정권 비호세력을 지원했던 것이다. 법도 도덕성도 무너진 청와대 민정수석실의 삐뚤어진 의식을 보여준다. 대통령의 비위를 맞추려고 국민을 속이려 했던 것이나 다름없다.
이러한 여론조작 시도는 법적으로도 직권남용 혐의가 짙다. 특검으로부터 수사결과를 넘겨받을 검찰은 조직의 명예를 걸고 이번 사건을 한점 의혹 없이 파헤쳐야 할 것이다. 특히 그 과정에서 각 기업에 자금 지원을 독려하며 사실상 이 같은 관제데모를 총괄 지휘했다는 의혹을 받는 김기춘 전 청와대 비서실장의 혐의를 밝히는 데 집중해야 한다. 청와대는 여론조작의 심각성을 절감하고 사건의 모든 과정을 국민 앞에 낱낱이 자백해야 한다. 그것이 국민에 대한 최소한의 예의다.