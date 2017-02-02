No time to go wobbly (국문)

Strategic cooperation between South Korea and the United States to put the brakes on North Korea’s unceasing nuclear and missile provocations is rapidly gaining momentum. In today’s trip to Seoul, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis meets with Hwang Kyo-ahn, acting president of South Korea, and Kim Kwan-jin, former defense minister and current head of the National Security Office at the Blue House.
Following the meeting, Secretary Mattis, a former Marine general, is scheduled to have another meeting with South Korean Defense Minister Han Min-koo on Friday to discuss concrete ways to cope with the North’s increasing nuclear and missile threats particularly since last year.
In an earlier telephone conversation Wednesday with Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Lee Sun-jin, chairman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, reconfirmed the U.S. commitment that America will deploy its strategic assets — B-2 Stealth Bomber, B-52 Strategic Bomber and nuclear submarines, for instance — in South Korea on a regular basis to defend its ally. Both Seoul and Washington are swiftly readying themselves to prepare for a possible provocation by the North down the road.
The allies’ swift action reflects a growing sense of crisis after Pyongyang has been heightening tension on the Korean Peninsula. After conducting two nuclear tests last year alone, North Korea is allegedly in the final stage of developing nuclear weapons. Military analysts predict that North Korea will be able to load a nuclear warhead onto its medium-range Rodong missiles. If that happens, the ballistic missile can take hostage South Korea and Japan. It can hit targets 1,300 kilometers away. If deployed in battle, the missiles will certainly escalate the danger to an even higher level.
Nevertheless, Seoul and Washington raised serious concern after failing to reach an agreement on permanent deployment of U.S. strategic assets on a rotational basis in a meeting between defense ministers of both countries in Washington last October. In the first round of their high-level Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultative Group meeting two months later, both sides agreed to beef up efforts to deploy the strategic assets regularly. But Washington left opaque the frequency of the deployments.
Both countries’ defense ministers must come up with tangible measures to give a clear warning to North Korea. We urge them to reach a consensus on the permanent deployment of strategic assets as a show of force at times of crisis.
북한의 핵과 미사일 도발을 억제하기 위한 한국과 미국 안보당국의 본격적인 행보가 이뤄지고 있다. 제임스 매티스 미 국방장관이 취임 후 첫 해외순방으로 오늘 한국에 온다. 매티스 장관은 도착 직후 황교안 대통령 권한대행과 김관진 청와대 안보실장을 만난다. 내일은 한민구 국방장관과 회담을 갖고 지난 해부터 수위를 높이고 있는 있는 북한의 도발에 대한 구체적인 논의도 할 예정이다. 이에 앞서 어제는 이순진 합참의장이 조셉 던포드 미 합참의장과 전화 통화에서 한국 방어를 위해 미국의 전략자산을 정례적으로 배치하는 공약을 재확인했다. 올해 북한의 도발 가능성을 앞두고 한ㆍ미가 군사적 대비에 신속하게 발을 맞춰 가는 분위기다.
한ㆍ미 안보당국의 행보가 빨라진 것은 조만간 북한이 고강도 도발할 수 있다는 위기감이 작용한 것으로 보인다. 북한은 지난 해 두번의 핵실험을 실시하면서 핵무기 완성 직전단계다. 전문가들은 북한이 올해 안에 노동미사일에 핵탄두를 장착할 수 있을 것으로 평가하고 있다. 핵을 장착한 노동미사일(사거리 1300㎞)은 한국과 일본을 동시에 인질로 잡을 수 있다. 북한이 핵무기를 배치하면 도발 수위가 훨씬 높아질 전망이다.
그런데도 한ㆍ미는 지난 해 10월 워싱턴에서 열린 국방장관회담에서 미 전략자산의 한반도 상시순환배치 합의하지 못해 우려를 샀다. 이후 12월 한ㆍ미는 외교ㆍ국방 확장억제전략협의체(EDSCG) 1차 회의에서 미 전략자산의 정례적 배치를 강화하기로 합의했다. 정례적 배치란 미 핵잠수함, B-2 스텔스 폭격기, B-52 전략폭격기 등을 정기적으로 한반도에 순환배치한다는 의미다. 그러나 미국은 이들 자산의 순환배치 빈도에 대해선 모호하게 남겨두었다. 따라서 이번 한ㆍ미 국방장관회담에서는 북한에게 확실한 경고를 줄 수 있는 가시적이고 강력한 억제책을 내놔야 한다. 그동안 북한의 핵실험 등 전략도발 때마다 미국이 전략자산을 시위성으로 한반도에 전개하는 방식에서 벗어나 상시적으로 배치하는 느낌을 갖도록 해주기 바란다.