Shares increase on upbeat exports data

Seoul’s main bourse rose Wednesday as economic data showed rising Korean exports and Apple released its earnings report.The benchmark Kospi climbed 12.91 points, or 0.62 percent, Wednesday to 2,080.48, compared to the previous day.“Apple’s earnings release, which turned out to be better than expected, coupled with sound economic data, helped the local stock market rebound,” said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.Korean exports in January grew 11.2 percent year-on-year, the highest rise in four years, according to data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.Institutional investors net bought shares worth 55.3 billion won ($47.9 million) Wednesday. Foreigners and individuals offloaded 11.8 billion won and 87.3 billion won in shares.Most shares across the index rose as well. By sector, steel advanced 2.5 percent while construction and mechanical equipment gained 2.2 percent each.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 0.86 percent to close at 1,956,000 won. Cosmetic company AmorePacific slipped 0.47 percent to 315,500 won and SK Telecom, dropped 1.35 percent to 220,000 won.Chipmaker SK Hynix rose 0.56 percent to 54,000 won and portal giant Naver added 1.72 percent to 771,000 won. Steelmaker Posco grew 2.58 percent to 278,000 won. Auto parts manufacturer Hyundai Mobis advanced 1.24 percent to 245,000 won. While Kia Motors inched up 0.27 percent to 36,500 won, Hyundai Motor remained fixed.The secondary Kosdaq rose by 7.55 points, or 1.23 percent, to close at 623.68.Celltrion fell 0.2 percent to close at 100,000 won. Other pharmaceutical firms, on the other hand, gained, boosted by the U.S. Nasdaq. Medytox jumped 3.7 percent to 429,300 won and Komipharm soared 6.33 percent to 32.750 won.Kakao, Korea’s top messenger application provider, rose 0.9 percent to 78,400 won.The Korean won weakened 0.3 percent, closing at 1158.1 on the dollar.Both the 3-year and 10-year government bond yield climbed one basis point to 1.69 percent and 2.17 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]