Woori Bank adds mobile translation

Woori Bank is starting a real-time translation service on its messenger app, which it hopes will expand its customer base here and abroad, the bank said.The translation service, the first in the local banking industry, not only targets foreign clients but also Korean companies that are hoping to increase their business overseas.The app is a joint collaboration with Google’s translation service and is in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Indonesia, Vietnamese, Cambodian, Bangladeshi, Japanese, Brazilian, Russian and Korean.Currently the translation service is provided only on the Webee messenger app on Android OS smartphones. The iPhone version will be launched later this month.“We have launched a translation service on our Webee Talk as part of our strategy in expanding our global businesses,” said a Woori Bank official. “It is expected to provide assistance in better communication to small and midsize merchants hoping to expand overseas but also local buyers.”Woori Bank has recently been enhancing its marketing to foreign clients in hopes of creating customized products for foreign laborers and tourists in Korea.The bank also introduced a financial app that notifies the user of new services for its foreign clients. The service comes in four languages: English, Chinese, Indonesian and Vietnamese.Non-Koreans living in Seoul grew to 2 million, 3.9 percent of the total population in 2016.BY LEE HO-JEONG [lee.hojeong@joongang.co.kr]