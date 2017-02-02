J.Y. Park, SBS in talks to launch music show

Star producer and singer J.Y. Park is in talks with SBS to launch a new music-focused talk show.The news was confirmed by the TV channel on Wednesday, who also added that the show is currently only in the planning phase, and no other details have been discussed.Should the show air this year, it would be the channels first music-related talk show since the short-lived “Jung Jae-hyung & Lee Hyori’s You and I” which ran for ten months in 2012 but was ultimately cancelled due to low ratings.Park is currently a member of the judge’s panel on the SBS audition program “K-pop Star 6: The Last Chance.” Coincidentally, his new talk show would be competition with fellow panel member Yoo Hee-yeol and his long-running music show “Sketchbook” on KBS2.Park is well-regarded in the industry for his celebrated music career since his debut as a singer in 1994. He recently took part in the solo debut of singer Suzy, writing and producing her lead single “Yes No Maybe.”By Chung Jin-hong