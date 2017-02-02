2017.2.2 Museums & Galleries

The unique exhibition explores the links between the Korean art heritage represented by Kansong Art Museum’s collection and Nam June Paik (1932-2006), dubbed the Korean-born father of the world’s video art. Paik’s video installation “Rabbit Inhabits the Moon” is presented alongside 19th-century painter Jang Seungeop’s painting “Dog Barks at the Moon under the Empress Tree.”The 18th-century painter Sim Sa-jeong’s “Road to Shu Scroll,” an 8.2-meter-long (26.9-foot-long) ink painting that leads viewers on a journey throughout an idealized landscape, is on display together with Paik’s video installation “Elephant Cart.”The museum is closed on Monday. Go to Dongdaemun History and Culture Park Station, line Nos. 2, 4 and 5, exits 1 and 2.www.ddp.or.kr or www.kansong.org or njpac-en.ggcf.krThe solo exhibition of Ryu Kyung-chai (1920-1995), one of Korea’s first-generation abstract artists, features 30 of his paintings.Dubbed the “abstract painter of lyricism,” Ryu’s abstract paintings in the 1960s have Expressionist qualities. Their titles suggest a certain day’s season, weather, or mood, which seem to have inspired the paintings.On the other hand, Ryu’s paintings in the 1980s and 90s show color fields of geometric shapes. The paintings in these periods mainly use unique violet and wine colors of low chroma.According to the gallery, Ryu was very indifferent to selling his paintings, while focusing on teaching art and boosting the activities of artists’ circles. He served as a professor at Ewha Womans University and Seoul National University.“So, whereas he is well known and appreciated within the artists’ world, he is underestimated in the art market,” Do Hyung-teh, CEO of Gallery Hyundai said.Admission is free. Go to Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit 1, and walk for 10 minutes.(02) 2287-3500, www.galleryhyundai.comKimsooja, 59, one of the most famous Korean contemporary artists, presents her latest work in the museum’s annual solo show, sponsored by the auto giant.Of the nine pieces on display, eight - including the participatory installation work “Archive of Mind” and the sound art piece “Unfolding Sphere” - have never been shown before.Tickets cost 4,000 won ($3.40). The museum is closed on Monday. The museum is a 10-minute walk from Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit No. 1.(02) 3701-9500, www.mmca.go.krThe exhibition features 130 paintings and drawings loaned by the renowned Musee d’Orsay in Paris.One of the highlights is the world-famous painting of “The Gleaners” by Jean-Francois Millet.Viewers can see not only the masterpiece, but also Millet’s rough drawings made in preparation, which worked as stepping-stones to the final work. Other recognized pieces visiting Seoul include “The Siesta” by Vincent Van Gogh, which is paying its first visit to a non-European nation in decades, “Breton Peasant Women” by Paul Gauguin, and “Girls at the Piano” by Pierre Auguste Renoir.”Tickets for adults are 13,000 won.The gallery is closed on Feb. 27. Go to Nambu Bus Terminal station, line No. 3, exit No. 5 and walk 10 minutes.(02) 325-1077, www.sac.or.krAn exhibition that sums up the diverse art works of renowned Italian artist and designer Piero Fornasetti (1913-88) is being presented at the DDP, personally curated by the late artist’s son, Barnaba Fornasetti, who is also an artist.About 1,300 objects, a tenth of the artist’s works that he had conceived and built over the course of his life are on display, including variations of his signature design - the face of Italian opera singer Lina Cavellieri.Tickets cost 15,000 won for adults. The venue is closed on Monday. DDP is located at Dongdaemun History and Culture Park Station, line Nos. 2, 4 and 5.1522-3763, www.ddp.or.kr