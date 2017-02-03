How to attract Chinese tourists (국문)

There are mixed reports about the number of Chinese who visited Korea over Lunar New Year. Some say there were fewer tourists and that the industry was hurt by China’s apparent economic retaliation against Korea’s decision last year to deploy a controversial missile defense system known as Thaad.
But there are also claims that the number actually increased compared to last year. During the first four days of Lunar New Year from Jan. 27 to 30, about 100,000 Chinese tourists entered Korea, according to the Korea Tourism Corporation, 8 percent more than the 92,000 who came during the first four days of last year’s holiday from Feb. 7 to 10.
But if we were to compare the same set of dates — Jan. 27 to 30 — there were 5 percent fewer Chinese tourists this year compared to the 105,000 who visited last year. Merchants might feel this difference more sensitively.
Tourism authorities argue that even if the number of Chinese visitors decreased, Thaad was not the sole cause. As China’s economy remains sluggish and the Chinese yuan weak, tourism has stayed flat, and competition has increased around the world for Chinese vacationers. Morocco, Tunisia, Tonga and Russia recently exempted or eased visa requirements. Depending on where Chinese tourists are headed, the country’s GDP changes. In 2015, 120 million Chinese traveled abroad and spent $104.5 billion. The China National Tourist Office estimates that by 2020, 200 million will travel abroad.
The global tourism industry is focused on the changing travel patterns of wealthy Chinese. High earners with household income of more than 200,000 yuan ($29,349) said they prefer experiences over shopping in a survey conducted by Agility in 2016. When asked what they wanted to do at different destinations, they said experiencing local cuisine and enjoying natural scenery. Shopping came in third.
This is where Korea, as a duty-free shopping mecca, is losing its competitive edge. Top destinations last year were Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul, but this year, Chinese travelers said they want to visit the Maldives, Paris and Tokyo. The generation born in the 1980s and 1990s is even more adventurous and listed countries like Morocco, Bhutan and Mexico.
When choosing a destination, the most important criteria were safety (18 percent) and historic remains (14 percent). Safety includes not just protection from terrorism and natural disasters but also health. The MERS outbreak in 2015 and this year’s bird flu could have been factors that made Chinese travelers reluctant to choose Korea. The country fell from fifth in 2014 to eighth in 2015 on Hotels.com’s Chinese website. Nevertheless, Korea’s advantage remains its geographical closeness. The tourism industry needs to approach Chinese tourists more strategically to secure a rightful stake.
지난 설 연휴 때 중국인 관광객의 한국 방문 추이를 놓고 상반된 의견이 나오고 있다. 지난해 고고도 미사일 방어체계(THADDㆍ사드) 배치 결정 여파로 유커가 줄어 관광업계와 상인들이 어려움을 겪는다는 분석과, 오히려 방문객 수가 지난해보다 약간 늘었다는 주장이 엇갈린다.
한국관광공사의 유커 입국 통계를 살펴봤다. 올해 설 연휴 첫 나흘간(1월 27~30일) 입국한 유커는 7만8000명으로 잠정 집계됐다. 단체와 개별 여행객을 더한 수치다. 지난해 설 연휴 첫 나흘간(2월 7~10일) 입국한 유커는 7만2000명. 설 연휴끼리 비교하면 유커 방한이 8.3% 증가했다. 하지만 지난해 같은 날짜(1월 27~30일)에 8만4000명이 입국한 것에 비하면 7.1% 감소했다. 상인들이 체감하는 낙폭이 클 수 있다. 상황이 이렇다보니 관점과 입장에 따라 서로 다른 것을 보게 된다.
관광 당국은 설사 유커 수가 줄었더라도 단순히 사드에서만 원인을 찾을 수는 없다고 말한다. 중국 경기 침체와 위안화 약세로 중국에서 해외로 나가는 아웃바운드 증가율이 주춤한데다 유커를 둘러싼 무한경쟁이 시작됐다는 것이다.
시각을 넓히면 틀린 말은 아니다. 모로코ㆍ튀니지ㆍ통가ㆍ러시아가 최근 중국인에게 비자를 면제하거나 요건을 완화했다. 유커가 어디로 움직이느냐에 따라 국가의 국내총생산(GDP)도 움직인다. 2015년 해외 여행을 한 중국인은 1억2000만명, 이들의 소비액은 1045억 달러(약 121조원)였다. 중국여유국은 2020년 유커 숫자를 2억명으로 전망했다.
글로벌 여행업계는 특히 부자 중국인의 여행 패턴 변화에 주목한다. 마케팅조사업체 어질리티의 ‘2016 중국 여행 소비자 조사’에 따르면 가구 소득 20만 위안(약 3400만원)이 넘는 고소득층은 쇼핑보다는 다양한 체험을 선호했다. 여행지에서 하고 싶은 활동으로 첫째는 현지 음식과 미식 체험, 둘째는 사파리 같은 자연 관광을 꼽았다. 쇼핑은 그 다음이었다. 면세점과 쇼핑 관광에 치중한 한국의 경쟁력이 우려되는 지점이다. 이들이 지난 1년간 찾은 여행지는 홍콩, 도쿄, 서울 순이었지만 향후 1년 내 가고 싶은 곳은 몰디브, 파리, 도쿄 순이었다. 빠링허우(1980년대생)와 주링허우(90년대생) 세대는 모험을 더욱 선호해 리스트 상위권에 모로코와 부탄, 멕시코가 올랐다.
여행지를 고를 때 가장 중요한 기준은 안전(18%)이었고, 역사 유적지(14%)를 선호했다. 안전은 테러나 자연재해로부터의 보호 뿐 아니라 건강까지 포함한다. 2015년의 메르스 사태, 올해의 조류인플루엔자 확산은 유커가 방한을 꺼리는 요소일 수 있다. 호텔스닷컴 중국 웹사이트의 인기 도시 순위에서 한국은 5위(2014년)에서 8위(2015년)으로 떨어졌다. 그럼에도 불구하고 한국은 지리적으로 가까워 적은 비용과 시간으로 해외 나들이를 할 수 있다는 잇점을 안고 있다. 제 몫을 차지하기 위해서는 좀 더 전략적일 필요가 있다.
