Clouds over the peninsula (국문)
트럼프발 환율전쟁과 안보 불안에 휩싸인 한반도
Feb 03,2017
In Tuesday’s U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, committee chair Bob Corker emphasized in his opening statement the need to re-examine the U.S. strategy toward North Korea against the urgency of the regime claiming to be ready to launch an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the United States with possibly miniaturized nuclear device. Although diplomacy, deterrence and sanctions remain important, the United States should explore policy alternatives now that “we find ourselves staring down the barrel of a North Korean ICBM,” he said.
Among the alternatives, he questioned whether the United States should be prepared to preemptively strike a North Korean ICBM on a launch pad or pursue a policy that pro-actively pursues regime change through a nonmilitary means. In his confirmation hearing, Rex Tillerson, nominee for secretary of state, called North Korea “a grave threat to world security.” Defense Secretary James Mattis said in his confirmation hearing that nothing should be off the table when asked if a pre-emptive strike was an option.
The economic front is equally jittery. In a meeting with pharmaceutical executives on Tuesday, Trump pledged to end unfair “global freeloading,” blaming excess regulations and devaluations by other countries for trade discrepancies. “You look at what China’s doing, you look at what Japan has done over the years … They play the money market, they play the devaluation market and we sit there like a bunch of dummies,” he said. His trade chief, Peter Navarro, who heads Trump’s National Trade Council, also irked Germany by accusing Berlin of using a “grossly undervalued” euro to “exploit” the United States and the rest of the European Union.
The new administration was blatantly picking fights with its major trade partners by accusing them of undervaluing their currencies. Trump is out to redesign the global trade order and started by signing executive orders to leave the Trans-Pacific Partnership and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Washington’s policy shift directly affects Seoul. The option of a preemptive strike on North Korea escalates tension on the Korean Peninsula. Korea would also be hit hard by a currency war between its two major export markets. This cannot be ignored, regardless of President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment. The legislature and government must join forces to fight for the national interest.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 2, Page 30
도널드 트럼프가 미국 대통령이 된 지 열흘만에 한반도를 둘러싼 안보·경제 지형이 격변을 겪고 있다. 밥 코커 미 상원 외교위원장은 외교위 청문회에서 “미국이 발사대에 있는 북한의 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)을 공격할 준비를 해야 하는가”, “비군사적 수단을 이용해 선제적으로 정권 교체를 모색해야 하는가”라고 말했다. 지금까지 비현실적이라고 간주돼왔던 옵션들을 현실적으로 고려할 수밖에 없게 됐다는 반어적 표현이다. 이에 앞서 렉스 틸러슨 국무장관 후보자는 북한을 "세계의 중대한 위협"이라고 규정했다. 제임스 매티스 국방장관은 대북 선제타격론에 대해 "어떤 것도 논의 테이블에서 배제해선 안된다"고 했다. 미국의 대북 정책이 '전략적 인내'에서 '초강경 압박'으로 급속히 전환되고 있는 것이다. 1994년 1차 북핵 위기 때 윌리엄 페리 당시 국방장관이 북폭 계획을 준비한 이래 20여년 만에 선제타격론이 불거진 것 자체가 한반도 안보 불안을 예고하고 있다.
경제 여건도 마찬가지다. 트럼프는 그제 미국 제약사 임원들과의 간담회에서 "중국이 무슨 짓을 하는지, 일본이 수년간 무슨 짓을 했는지 보라"며 두 나라를 사실상 환율조작국으로 지목했다. 피터 나바로 백악관 국가무역위원회(NTC) 위원장도 언론 인터뷰에서 "독일이 유로화 가치를 큰 폭으로 절하해 미국과 유럽연합(EU) 회원국을 착취하고 있다"고 공격했다. 주요 교역국에게 대놓고 환율전쟁을 선포한 셈이다. 환태평양경제동반자협정(TPP) 탈퇴, 북미자유무역협정(NAFTA) 재협상에 이어 미국 중심의 경제질서를 구축하려는 행보가 본격화됐다.
이런 정책변화의 영향을 가장 크게 받는 나라는 한국이다. 대북 선제타격론은 그 자체로 한반도 긴장을 고조시킨다. 미·중 환율전쟁이 벌어져도 수출로 먹고사는 한국이 가장 큰 위협을 받는다. 특히 최근 들어 원화 환율은 위안화와 동조현상이 강해지고 있다. 이런 트럼프발 쓰나미는 탄핵과 조기대선을 앞두고 있다고 해서 미루거나 피할 수 있는 일이 아니다. 국익을 지키기 위한 정치권과 정부의 총력대응이 절실하다.