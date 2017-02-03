Reinventing conservatism (국문)

Former UN Secretary-general Ban Ki-moon’s abrupt dropping out of the presidential race in just three weeks after his return home deepens the frustrations of conservative forces in Korea. Former Saenuri Party leader Kim Moo-sung, now a member of the Bareun Party after defecting last month, is known to have hit the sauce last night after his hope of inviting Ban into his party as a presidential candidate was dashed. Ban’s decision sent formidable shockwaves across the election landscape.
Fourth-term lawmaker Na Kyung-won, who remained in the ruling Saenuri Party, and other lawmakers who represent constituencies in Chungcheong province — Ban’s home turf — also desired to go together with Ban in a so-called third political zone. But no such option is left after Ban quit the race. The conservative camp’s panic over an acute shortage of presidential contenders powerful enough to put the brakes on the popularity of current frontrunner Moon Jae-in from the opposition Democratic Party will likely continue for a while.
If Korea’s conservatives are dispirited, they have no one to blame but themselves. They ignored a very important factor in politics: presenting clear vision to voters. To heal the wounds inflicted on the conservatives by President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment over an abuse of power scandal, they should have seen the need for reform and revival. But what the fledgling Bareun Party has come up with since its launch ten days ago is nothing but a proposal to lower our voting age to 18 from 19. The party is considering legislation to allow Kim Hyun-ah, a Saenuri proportional representative, to retain her seat even after she defects to the party. Current election law forbids it.
Conservative groups were engrossed in pitching a big tent around Ban Ki-moon, a straw grasped by desperate hands. Instead, they should be presenting an audacious blueprint for our future. We fully understand Ban’s disappointment with rampant factionalism, egotism and the pursuit of self-interest among conservative parties in Korea. Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, our acting president, may end up running after Ban’s departure — although he should be administering the next election with political neutrality.
Conservative forces should have looked for genuinely qualified candidates after proclaiming a rebirth of conservatism. The election will surely be dominated by campaigns calling for a change after ten years of conservative administrations. Yet it is not too late. Conservatism needs to be reborn — or an election defeat is guaranteed.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 3, Page 30
귀국 3주 만에 대통령 출마를 포기한 반기문 전 유엔사무총장의 선택에 보수 정파의 당혹감은 커져가고 있다. 그를 바른정당으로 영입하려던 주역인 김무성 의원이 엊저녁 폭음을 했다는 데서 보듯 그의 낙마와 헝클어진 선거 구도는 큰 충격파를 몰고 왔다. 새누리당에 잔류했던 나경원 의원과, 정진석 등 충청권 의원들 역시 제3지대에서 반 전총장과 합류하길 기대했지만 갈 길이 사라져버렸다. 독주 중인 문재인 대세론을 저지할 방안이 안갯속이라 보수 정파의 갈짓자 행보는 당분간 지속될 형국이다.
어찌보면 자업자득(自業自得)이다. 정치의 중요한 요소인 비전과 메시지, 수순(手順)을 모두 간과한 탓이다. 박근혜 정권의 붕괴에 허탈해 하며 무기력증에 빠진 보수를 치유하려면 ‘병든 보수’를 일신하고 ‘건강한 보수’의 대의를 복구할 메시지가 절실했다. 하지만 창당 10일째인 바른정당이 공약이라고 내놓은 건 18세 선거연령 하향 뿐이다. 바른정당에 와 활동 중인 김현아 의원이 새누리당을 탈당해도 비례대표 의원을 유지하도록 ‘김현아 방지법’도 검토하겠다고 하니 그 상황 판단이란 게 참으로 안이하다. “전쟁터에 일광욕하러 나온 웰빙족 같다”는 비판까지 나온다.
담대한 보수의 메시지와 정책은 지지부진한 채 ‘반기문 카드’만 철썩같이 믿고, 이름 짜맞추기에 불과한 ‘빅텐트’의 신기루만 쳐다보다 함께 낙마한 게 보수정파의 지금 신세다. 본인의 부족함도 있었지만 오죽하면 반 전총장이 지분 확보의 이합집산에 몰두한 그들에 대해 “편협한 이기주의에 지극히 실망했다”고 했겠는가. 중립적 대선 관리의 책임을 안고 있는 황교안 출마 카드까지 대안으로 거론하는 상황 역시 궁색해 보이지 않을 수 없다.
먼저 보수 정치의 원칙과 대의를 재정비해 천명하고, 그에 걸맞는 신념·능력의 인물을 찾는 게 올바른 수순이었다. 차기 대선은 이명박ㆍ박근혜 보수정권 10여 년에 대한 실망감 속에 구체제 혁파라는 흐름으로 갈 수밖에 없다. 애초 보수가 쉽지 않은 구도지만 지금도 늦지는 않았다. 정권 5년을 놓치더라도 건강한 보수를 복원해내겠다는 겸허함과 ‘사즉생(死卽生)’의 결단으로 보수의 새 비전 창출에 전력해야 할 때다.