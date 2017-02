Customers at a discount supermarket in Seoul browse imported beef on Thursday. Korean consumers have been avoiding Korean beef, or hanwoo, due to high prices, according to a study by the Korea Rural Economic Institute. For the first time in 13 years, purchases of hanwoo fell below 40 percent of all purchases in 2016, with market share at 37.7 percent. In 2003, it fell to 36.3 percent. [YONHAP]