Automotive shares, won cripple index

Seoul’s main bourse fell Thursday, largely affected by local auto shares and the won which strengthened against the U.S. dollar.The benchmark Kospi slipped 9.47 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 2,071.01 on Thursday.On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank was positive on the world’s leading economy but signaled that it would not hurry to raise interest rates.“The Fed’s policy stance is positive for the Korean stock market, as it could stoke foreign buying here and oil prices are expected to continue to rise, which is another positive factor,” said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.As projected, foreign investors purchased shares worth 68.7 billion won ($59.8 million) while individuals net bought 60.4 billion won in shares. However, institutional investors offloaded 175.8 billion won in shares.By sector, semiconductors fell 2.2 percent and securities slipped 1.9 percent. Energy and chemicals, on the other hand, inched up 0.8 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.61 percent to close at 1,968,000 won. Naver, the portal giant, rose 0.13 percent to 772,000 won and LG Chemicals climbed 0.73 percent to 274,500 won. SK Innovation added 1.58 percent to 161,000 won.Hyundai Motor shed 2.51 percent to close at 136,000 won on Thursday. Its sister company Kia Motors dropped 2.19 percent to 35,700 won and affiliate auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis shrank 1.63 percent to 241,000 won. Steel maker Posco sank 1.98 percent to 272,500 won while cosmetic company AmorePacific plunged 4.6 percent to 301,000 won as its quarterly profit fell.The secondary Kosdaq also lost 10.64 points, or 1.71 percent, to close at 613.04.Kakao, the messenger app provider, dropped 0.89 percent to 77,700 won and the entertainment firm CJ E&M slumped 2.29 percent to 85,500 won. Komipharm fell 4.73 percent to 31,200 won.The Korean won closed at 1,146.8 won on Thursday, up 11.3 won, against the dollar.The three-year government bond yield lost one basis point to 1.67 percent and the 10-year treasury shed two basis points to 2.16.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]