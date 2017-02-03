LS begins supplying wires for GM’s Bolt EV

LS Cable and System, a major Korean manufacturer of cables, has begun supplying magnet wires for General Motors’ electric vehicle, the Chevrolet Bolt, the company said Thursday.LS is the first Korean company selected by a foreign automaker to supply magnet wires for electric cars.Magnet wires are coiled around driving motors and convert electrical energy to mechanical motion, making them a crucial component in electric cars. The magnet wires need to be able to carry electricity smoothly while enduring high voltage and heat naturally produced on the road.The kind of wires needed for electric cars demand a higher level of technology and therefore remain a difficult task for wire manufacturers. Before LS, the market was mainly dominated by a small pool of Japanese companies.LS Cable and System’s wires will be shipped with a driving motor assembled by LG Electronics. The wires have a rectangular cross section instead of a round one, allowing them to entirely cover the motor without leaving gaps or having to wrap them in multiple rounds. This makes the combined component lighter and smaller.Only five companies, including LS, can manufacture these rectangular magnet wires for electric vehicles.LS Cable and System began developing the product in 2014 upon General Motors’ request. Last year, the American automaker officially registered LS as a supplier.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]