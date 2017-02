An employee at KEB Hana Bank in central Seoul inspects piles of 10,000 won ($8.75) bills on Thursday to see if they are counterfeits. According to the Bank of Korea, 667 counterfeits of 10,000 won notes were reported in 2016, double the 335 reported in 2015. Only 19 counterfeits of 50,000 won bills were reported. [YONHAP]