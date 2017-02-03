Hwang Jung-eum is four months pregnant

Actress Hwang Jung-eum is about to be a mother as she was confirmed to be four months pregnant on Thursday.“After hearing it from the actress herself, we verified that she is indeed in the early stage of her pregnancy,” said her agency C-JeS Entertainment. “She is expected to give birth in the fall. She will be taking a rest for the time being and devoting her attention to prenatal care.”The actress got married to her professional golfer/businessman husband Lee Young-don last February. Since then, she resumed her acting career, starring in the recent MBC drama “Lucky Romance,” which was adapted from the webtoon of the same name and concluded its television run last July.Hwang is a successful singer turned actress who originally debuted as a member of the short-lived girl group Sugar in 2001. She left the group three years later to pursue a solo career, and rose to mainstream popularity with her casting in the 2009 MBC sitcom “High Kick Through the Roof.” She has been maintaining her high-profile career with a string of roles in hit TV dramas, including MBC’s “Kill Me, Heal Me,” “She Was Pretty” (2015), and the KBS2 drama “Secret” (2013).By Chung Jin-hong