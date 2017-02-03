CGV Arthouse screening 2017 Oscar nominated films this month

CGV Arthouse will screen 17 movies, including “Moonlight,” “Loving,” “Silence” and “Arrival” that have been nominated for the upcoming 89th Academy Awards, which will be aired live in Korea on Feb. 27 on the CGV channel at 10 a.m. [EACH DISTRIBUTOR]

With the 89th Academy Awards just around the corner, CGV Arthouse, run by Korea’s largest theater chain CJ CGV, will screen 17 Oscar nominations for five weeks starting on Thursday.CGV Arthouse, which focuses on screening arthouse and independent films, has selected 17 movies that have been nominated under various categories, including Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress, at the Oscars.The movies are slated for screening at CGV Arthouse cinemas throughout the nation until March 15.They include the internationally acclaimed musical “La La Land,” which earned a record 14 nominations, “Jackie,” which depicts the struggles of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy after her husband John F. Kennedy was assassinated, novel-based thriller “Nocturnal Animals,” modern western film “Hell or High Water” and science-fiction drama “Arrival.”Those who wish to check out some films before their official screenings here will welcome some movies like the French-Japanese animated film “The Red Turtle,” Iranian film “The Salesman,” German drama “Toni Erdmann,” religious drama “Silence” and “Loving,” which depicts the legal battle of a white man and an African American woman that fight to protect their marriage in the ‘60s.Ticket reservations are available on the CGV website or through its mobile application.For those who hope to get in-depth understanding of the Oscar nominations they watch, CGV Arthouse has invited several movie critics, including Lee Dong-jin to hold talks with audience.Meanwhile, the 2017 Academy Awards, which is the annual American awards ceremony held to recognize excellence in cinematic accomplishments, will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be aired live in Korea on Feb. 27 on the CGV channel at 10 a.m.BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]