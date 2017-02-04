Getting New Furniture

big-ticket item 고가의 물건 / spruce up 단장하다, 가꾸다, 분위기를 밝게 하다take into consideration 고려하다 / do a lot of homework 많은 사전 준비를 하다pay off in the long run 장기적으로 값어치를 하다be over one’s budget 예산을 초과하다high-end 고급의, 고가의새로운 가구를 구매한 경험에 대해 이야기해 주세요.우리는 침대가 너무 오래돼서 새것으로 교체하기로 결정했다. 고급 매트리스를 샀다. 우리 예산을 좀 초과하는 가격이었다. 그래도 길게 보면 그럴 만한 가치가 있을 것이라 확신한다. 새 침대에서는 밤에 편히 자는 게 더 쉬워졌다. 침대는 집에 있는 두 번째 고가의 물건이다. 그 전에는 큰 돈을 들여서 가죽 소파를 샀다. 덕분에 거실 분위기가 밝아졌다. 내가 가장 좋아하는 가구는 옷 방에 있는 서랍장이다. 수납 공간이 아주 많다. 가구를 고를 때는 고려할 것이 많다. 일단 가격이 합리적이어야 한다. 그리고 이미 있는 가구와도 어울려야 한다. 좋은 물건을 싸게 사기 위해서는 미리 많이 알아봐야 한다.Talk about when you got some new furniture.Our bed was so old that we decided to replace it. We bought amattress. Ita bit. Still, I’m sure it will. With the new bed, it’s easier to. The bed is the secondin our house. Earlier, we sprang for a leather sofa. It really helped tothe living room. My favorite piece of furniture is the chest of drawers in our. It creates a lot of. There are many things towhen choosing furniture. The price should be reasonable. It shouldn’t clash with the furniture you already have. To find the best deals, you need tob>PATTERN PRACTICE01 pay off in the long run 장기적으로 값어치를 하다The bed will pay off in the long run. 장기적으로는 침대가 값어치를 할 거야.Getting that computer will pay off in the long run. 저 컴퓨터를 사는 것이 장기적으로는 값어치를 할 것이다.Hard work always pays off in the long run. 열심히 노력을 하면 반드시 장기적으로 그 결실을 얻게 된다.It’s easier to get a good night’s sleep. 밤새 편히 자는 것이 더 쉽다.She got a good night’s sleep before the exam. 그녀는 시험을 보기 전에 밤새 편히 잤다.It’s hard to get a good night’s sleep when the weather is so hot. 날씨가 너무 더우면 밤새 편히 자기가 쉽지 않다.I like the chest of drawers in our dressing room. 나는 옷 방에 있는 서랍장을 좋아한다.We keep all of our clothes in the dressing room. 우리는 옷은 모두 옷 방에 보관한다.It’s hard to find anything in the dressing room. 옷 방에서 뭔가를 찾기가 쉽지 않다.It creates a lot of storage space. 수납 공간이 많이 생긴다.I like the apartment, but there isn’t much storage space. 그 아파트가 마음에는 드는데 수납 공간이 크지 않다.You will need more storage space when you have a baby. 아기가 생기면 수납 공간이 더 필요하게 될 것이다.You need to do a lot of homework to find the best deals. 좋은 물건을 싸게 사기 위해서는 미리 많이 알아봐야 한다.He did a lot of homework for the meeting. 그는 회의에 앞서 많은 사전 준비를 했다.The people who did a lot of homework had better results. 미리 사전 준비를 한 사람들의 결과가 더 좋았다.