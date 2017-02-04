No, Trump, Not on Our Watch

What a difference a week makes.도널드 트럼프가 취임한 지 일주일이 조금 더 지났을 뿐인데, 그동안 천지가 요동친 것만 같다.Now many of those Republicans are as quiet as church mice as Donald Trump pumps out executive orders at a fevered pitch, doing exactly what he said he’d do during the campaign, for all of those who were paying attention: advancing a white nationalist agenda and vision of America, whether that be by demonizing blacks in the “inner city,” Mexicans at the border or Muslims from the Middle East.트럼프가 후보 시절 약속한 공약을 밀어붙이기 위해 행정명령을 내리자 공화당은 꿀 먹은 벙어리처럼 조용해졌다. 백인용 국수주의 어젠다와 비전을 내세우기 위해 도심의 흑인과 국경의 멕시코인, 중동의 무슬림들을 악마로 만드는 트럼프의 수작은 그의 연설을 들었던 사람이라면 누구나 알고 있었을 노선이다.Trump’s America is not America: not today’s or tomorrow’s, but yesterday’s.트럼프의 미국은 미국이 아니다. 과거의 잔재일 뿐, 미국의 현재와 미래가 될 수 없다.Trump’s America is brutal, perverse, regressive, insular and afraid. There is no hope in it; there is no light in it. It is a vast expanse of darkness and desolation.트럼프의 미국은 잔혹하고 비뚤어져 있다. 후행적이고 배타적이며, 공포에 휩싸여 있다. 어떤 희망도, 빛도 발견할 수 없다. 어둠과 황량함만이 가득할 뿐이다.And that is a vision of America that most of the people in this country cannot and will not abide. That is a vision of America that has galvanized ordinary American citizens in opposition in a way that is almost without precedent. We are inching toward anarchy as both the people and the president refuse to back down.국민의 대다수가 참을 수 없고, 참고 싶지도 않은 미국의 모습이다. 유례없는 야만적 방식으로 미국의 평범한 시민들에게 충격을 주어 그들이 들고일어나게 만든 비뚤어진 국가상이다. 그러나 트럼프는 이런 잘못된 노선을 털끝 하나 바꾸려 하지 않을 것임이 분명해지고 있다. 트럼프로 인해 유일 초강대국 미국은 무정부 상태로 시시각각 빠져들고 있다.Not only is Trump a literacy-lite, conspiracy-chasing, compulsively lying bigot, he is also a narcissistic workaholic who now wields the power of the presidency. You could not have conceived of a more dangerous combination of characteristics. He is the paragon of the clueless and an idol of the Ku Kluxers. Already, people feel deluged by a never-ending flood of national damage and despair. But Americans are not prone to suffering in silence. America’s period of mourning has ended; the time of anger and active opposition has dawned. The greatest two motivators of electoral activism in this country are a desire for change and durable fear: In Trump, those two are wed.언어 수준이 유치하고 근거 없는 음모론을 맹신하며 강박적으로 거짓말을 하는 인종차별주의자 트럼프는 대통령에 당선되면서 제왕적 권한을 휘두르는 자아도취 워커홀릭으로 자리 잡았다. 이보다 더 위험한 상황은 없다. 트럼프는 백인 인종주의 집단 큐 클럭스 클랜(KKK) 회원들의 우상이자 천둥벌거숭이들의 대표다. 안 그래도 힘든 상황에 잘못 뽑은 대통령 때문에 미국인들은 절망에 휩싸여 있다. 그러나 미국인들은 말없이 무력하게 고통을 받아들이는 이들이 아니다. 이제는 절망을 벗어나 분노와 반대를 적극적으로 표시할 때다. 미국에선 변화에 대한 갈망이나 권력에 대한 공포가 창궐하면 유권자가 행동에 나선다. 트럼프의 경우엔 이 두 가지가 함께 얽혀 있다.The most recent move to excite and outrage the opposition was Trump’s move to “indefinitely suspend the resettlement of Syrian refugees and temporarily ban people from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the United States,” according to a New York Times editorial. The ban is nonsensical and likely unconstitutional, as well as chaotic and damaging to our national security interests.트럼프 취임 며칠 만에 대규모의 반정부 시위가 촉발된 일차적 요인은 뭔가. 시리아 난민의 정착 지원을 무기한 연기하고 7개 무슬림 국가 국민들의 미국 입국을 일시 금지한 트럼프의 조치 때문이다. 한마디로 터무니없는 이 조치는 미국의 안보에 큰 해를 줄 뿐 아니라 위헌 요소가 다분하다.As The Times noted Saturday: “Since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, no one has been killed in the United States in a terrorist attack by anyone who emigrated from or whose parents emigrated from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, the seven countries targeted in the order’s 120-day visa ban, according to Charles Kurzman, a sociology professor at the University of North Carolina.”노스캐롤라이나대 사회학 교수 찰스 커즈만에 따르면 트럼프가 비자발급을 120일간 금지한 시리아·이라크·이란·리비아·소말리아·수단·예멘 출신 이민 1세대나 2세대의 테러공격으로 9·11 테러 이후 미국에서 목숨을 잃은 사람은 단 한 명도 없다고 한다.The report continued: “There was a random quality to the list of countries: It excluded Saudi Arabia and Egypt, where the founders of Al Qaeda and many other jihadist groups have originated. Also excluded are Pakistan and Afghanistan, where persistent extremism and decades of war have produced militants who have occasionally reached the United States. Notably, perhaps, the list avoided Muslim countries where Mr. Trump has major business ventures.”입국 금지 국가 지정엔 일관성도 없다. 알카에다 수장이었던 오사마 빈 라덴과 9·11 테러 주동자들의 모국인 사우디아라비아나 미국과의 지하드(성전)를 선포한 테러집단이 여럿 나온 이집트는 블랙리스트에서 제외됐다. 극단주의가 끊이지 않는 환경에다 수십 년간 이어진 전쟁 탓에 과격분자들이 많이 배출됐고 그중 미국에 잠입한 이들도 있었던 파키스탄과 아프가니스탄도 제외됐다. 트럼프가 사업 관계를 맺어온 무슬림 국가들은 블랙리스트에서 제외된 점도 주목해야 한다.Furthermore, as CNN reported on Sunday, on Friday night the Department of Homeland Security decided that the restrictions “did not apply to people with lawful permanent residence, generally referred to as green card holders.”CNN에 따르면 미 국토안보부는 합법적인 영주권자, 즉 그린카드 보유자에겐 입국금지 정책을 적용하지 않기로 결정했다. 그러나 백악관이 하루 만에 국토안보부의 결정을 뒤집었다고 한다. 트럼프 측근들이 이를 주도했는데 특히 스테판 밀러와 스티브 배넌이 앞장서 총대를 멨다고 한다.Yes, that Steve Bannon, the one who was recruited to the Trump campaign from his job as executive chairman of Breitbart News and is now Trump’s chief strategist, the one who said of Breitbart to Mother Jones in July: “We’re the platform for the alt-right.” Alt-right is just a slick, euphemistic repackaging and relabeling of white nationalists, whether they be white separatists, white supremacists or actual Nazis.배넌이라면 극우 매체인 ‘브레이트바르트 뉴스’의 회장으로 있다가 트럼프 선거캠프에 합류한 인사로 지금은 트럼프의 첫손 꼽히는 측근이 됐다. 배넌은 지난해 7월 잡지 ‘마더 존스’와의 인터뷰에서 “내가 운영하는 브레이트바르트 뉴스는 ‘대안 우파’의 핵심 플랫폼”이라고 주장했다. 대안 우파는 흑백 분리주의와 백인 지상주의, 네오 나치즘을 포괄하는 백인 국수주의를 듣기 좋게 포장한 수사에 지나지 않는다.DA 300Also, as The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, Trump added Bannon to the National Security Council while removing the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This is outrageous. What does Bannon know about national security? It is becoming worrisome that in this reign of bigotry, Bannon may be the brain and Trump the brawn; Bannon the spiritual president and Trump the spurious packaging.월스트리트저널 보도에 따르면 트럼프는 배넌을 국가안전보장회의 멤버로 앉히는 한편 합동참모본부 의장과 국가정보원장직은 폐지하기로 했다고 한다. 말도 안 된다. 보수 언론매체 사장 출신인 배넌이 국가안보에 대해 얼마나 알겠는가? 그렇지 않아도 인종적 편견에 가득 찬 트럼프 행정부에서 배넌이 백악관의 핵심 두뇌가 되고, 트럼프는 배넌의 의견을 실행에 옮기는 역할에 그칠 것이라니 심히 걱정된다. 트럼프는 허수아비일 뿐이고, 실질적 대통령은 배넌이 될지도 모른다.America will not stand for this, so if obsequious conservative politicians or lily-livered liberal ones won’t sufficiently stand up to this demagogic dictator, then the American people will do the job themselves. Over the weekend, protesters spontaneously popped up at airports across the country to send an unambiguous message: Not in our name; not on our watch. It is my great hope that this will be a permanent motif of Trump’s term. If no one else is going to fight for American values, it falls to the American people themselves to do so.미 국민은 이런 정부를 묵과할 수 없다. 공화당이 트럼프의 비위 맞추기에만 급급하고 민주당은 권력에 대한 공포로 트럼프에 맞서지 못한다면 국민이 직접 나설 수밖에 없다. 지난 주말 미국의 공항에선 시위대가 자발적으로 조직돼 “내가 살아있는 한, (트럼프는) 안 돼”라고 입을 모아 외쳤다. 트럼프 치하 4년 내내 이런 목소리가 이어지기를 바란다.