[앵커브리핑] 지구상에서 가장 정직하지 않은 인간들 (They are the most dishonest people on the Earth)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing."지구상에서 가장 정직하지 않은 인간들"“They are the mostpeople on the Earth.”*dishonest: 정직하지 못한후보 시절 내내 언론과 불화했던 미국의 새 대통령. 그가 언론을 향해 내놓은 일성은 이러했습니다.Having been at odds with the press throughout his, America’s new president Donald Trump made his first remarks aboutsoon after his inauguration.*candidacy: 입후보, 출마 *journalist: 기자언론과의 불화는 계속되겠지요. 그렇다면 언론은 어떻게 대처할 것인가.Hiswith the press is expected to continue. How willrespond to this?*discord: 불화 *the press: 언론"당신은 우리가 누구이며 우리가 왜 여기 있는지에 대한 가장 근본적인 의문을 다시 생각하게끔 만들었습니다. 그 점에서 우리는 고마운 마음입니다"“You made us ask ourselves the most basic questions like who we are and why we’re here. We’re thankful for that.”미국의 한 언론인은 동료들을 대표해 트럼프 행정부에 공개서한을 보냈습니다. 그러니까 이 칼럼은 '언론이란 무엇인가'에 대한 기자들의 답변서쯤이 될 것입니다.Representing his colleagues, one American journalist sent the Trumpan open letter. It could also be seen as the journalists’ answers to the question, “What is the press?”*administration: 행정부- 어떻게 보도할 것인지는 언론이 정합니다.- The press chooses what to and what not to report about.- 당신의 대변인과 대리인에게 얼마큼의 방송시간을 쓸지는 우리가 결정합니다.- We choose how much time we’re going to spend airing yourand- 취재 제한을 좋아할 기자는 없지만 이를 또 하나의 도전으로 즐기려는 기자들은 많습니다.- No journalist likes limits when gathering news, but many are glad to take them as a- 우리는 세세한 것들을 집요하게 취재할 것입니다.- We will collect even the smallest details.- 우리는 신뢰를 되찾을 것이고 정확하게, 겁 없이 보도할 것입니다.- We will gain trust and report with the utmostand without fear.- 언론은 연대할 것입니다.- The press will come together.*spokesperson: 대변인 *deputy: 대리인 *challenge: 도전 *precision: 정확성언론이라면 마땅히 그래야 할 지극히 당연한 규칙들. 이것을 새삼 강조한 건, 그 지극히 당연함을 이행하기는 참으로 쉽지 않다는 말이기도 합니다.These are rather obvious rules for the press. The fact that someone had tothem yet again probably means that it’s difficult tothem*highlight: 강조하다 *carry through: 완수하다이것은 우리에게도 마찬가지가 아닐지…Perhaps it’s the same case for us.질문을 받지 않는 대통령. 소통보다는 차라리 법적 대응을 택하는 권력. 사실 이번 정부 내내 그런 일방통행은 수도 없이 되풀이되고 있었습니다.President Park refuses to take questions. Authorities choose legal action over. In fact, lack of communication has beenthroughout the Park administration.*communication: 소통 *prevalent: 일반적인, 널리 퍼진언론을 순치하려는 권력과, 권력에 순치된 언론. 그 결과가 어떠하리라는 것은 이미 자명합니다.Authorities try tothe media, and sometimes succeed in doing so. It is obvious what the result of that will be.*tame: 길들이다"당신은 어디에 있었나? 왜 이렇게 늦었나?"“Where were you? What took you so long?”영화 < 스포트라이트 > 에서는 뒤늦게 취재에 나선 기자에게 누군가 이렇게 묻습니다.In the film “Spotlight,” somebody asks this to awho went to covering a story a bit too late.*reporter: 기자사실 이 땅의 기자들 역시 그 동안 수도 없이 누군가에게 이 말을 들어왔을지도 모릅니다.Korean journalists also would have heard this as well바람 부는 팽목항에서, 소녀상의 눈물 앞에서, 외교와 경제가 무너지고 민생이 허물어지는 동안 비선에게 모욕당해야 했던 이 땅의 민주주의 앞에서.at Paengmok Harbor, where the Sewol ferry sank, or in front of the “comfort women” statues, while unofficial inner circles werestate affairs and*meddle with: ~에 관여하다 *mock: 조롱하다 *democracy: 민주주의그래서 우리 역시, 앞서 소개해 드린 그 칼럼의 마지막 문구처럼 이렇게 말해야 하는 것은 아닌가.Maybe thequote suits our situation as well.*aforementioned: 앞서 언급한"당신은 우리가 누구이며 우리가 왜 여기 있는지에 대한 가장 근본적인 의문을 다시금 생각하게끔 만들었습니다. 그 점에서 우리는 고마운 마음입니다"“You made us ask ourselves the most basic questions like who we are and why we’re here. We’re thankful for that.”오늘(23일)의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.January 23, 2017Translated & Edited by Shon Ji-hye & Brolley Genster