Ban announces decision not to run for president

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon announces he will not run for president at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Wednesday. [YONHAP] 반기문 전 유엔 사무총장이 수요일 서울 여의도 국회에서 대선 불출마를 선언하고 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyThursday, February 2, 2017Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon dropped hisWednesday, capping an end to his three-week journey to the Blue House as he has found himself facingcontroversies and questions over his political skills and*presidential bid: 대선 출마*myriad: 무수히 많은, 무수히 많음*qualification: 자격,자질반기문(72) 전 유엔 사무총장이 수요일 대선 불출마를 선언했다. 정치적 능력과 자격 검증을 둘러싼 무수히 많은 논란에 직면하면서 반 전 총장은 3주간의 대권도전 행보를 접은 것이다.Standing before reporters during aat the National Assembly around 3:30 p.m., the former UN chief announced he would stop seeking to capture the country’swhile acknowledging that he had wanted to lead the nation as it is mired in a crisis with President Park Geun-hye now impeached.*hastily arranged press briefing: 긴급 기자회견*highest elected office: 최고위 선출직오후 3시30분쯤 국회에서 긴급 기자회견을 열어 기자들 앞에 선 반 전 총장은 박근혜 대통령의 탄핵으로 위기에 빠진 국가를 이끌고 싶었으나 이제 대선 출마를 포기한다고 발표했다.“I told the people my intention was to bring about national unity because the country was deeply divided,” said the 72-year-old, adding he had wanted tohis 10-year career as the UN chief to help the country by throwing himself into politics.*bring about~: ~를 야기하다, ~를 초래하다*capitalize on~: ~를 활용하다, ~를 이용하다반 전 총장은 유엔 수장 10년 재직 경력을 활용해 국가에 봉사하기 위해 정치에 뛰어 들었었다며, “나의 의도는 국가가 심각하게 분열돼 있기 때문에 국민 대통합을 이룩하려는 것이라고 얘기해왔다”고 말했다.Then Ban blamed thefor his decision to drop out of the race, saying, “I have found political players very selfish, whoseare stuck in the past. I have come to the conclusion that it is meaningless for me to continue my path with them.this judgment, I decided tomy decision toreforming politics and accomplishing national unity.”*political establishment: 기성 정치권*mind-set: 사고방식, 의식구조*reflect on~ : ~를 반성하다, ~를 되돌아 보다*rescind: 철회하다, 폐지하다*take a lead in~ : ~를 주도하다그리고 반 전 총장은 자신의 대선 불출마 결정 이유로 기성 정치권 문제를 거론했다. “기성 정치인들이 매우 이기적이고 사고방식이 과거에 사로잡혀 있다는 것을 알게 됐다. 그들과 함께 내가 대권 도전을 계속하는 것은 무의미하다는 결론을 내렸다. 그래서 정치를 개혁하고 국민 통합을 이룩하는데 앞장 서겠다는 내 의지를 포기했다.”Ban used harsh words in denouncing the political establishment and press for having washed his political aspirations away, going so far as to liken critical reports of his domestic activity over the past three weeks to*wash away: 쓸어 가다*character assassination: 인격 살인반 전 총장은 지난 3주간 자신의 대권 행보에 관한 비판적 보도들을 인격살인에까지 비유하며 기성 정치권과 언론이 대권 도전을 짓밟아 버렸다며 거칠게 비난했다.“My sincerehas beenby fake news and rumors thatan act of murder of my character, leaving a scar on the UN for which I devoted 10 years as its chief and disappointing many people.”*patriotism: 애국심*taint: 더럽히다, 오염시키다*fake news: 가짜 뉴스*be akin to~ :~과 같은, ~과 흡사한“나의 순수한 애국심은 인격 살인에 가까운 가짜 뉴스들과 유언비어들로 더럽혀져 내가 10년 동안 사무총장으로 봉사했던 유엔에 상처를 남겼고 국민들을 실망시켰다.”번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)