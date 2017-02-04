America’s new face

My fear that Washington was turning into the epicenter of global conflict and unrest has come true. The 45th U.S. president has stupefied and upset the world as soon as he moved into the White House.In his first week in office, President Donald J. Trump signed a series of executive orders acting on his campaign promise to clamp down on immigrants. He commanded the erection of a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, ending of federal funding to sanctuary cities and states that do not report undocumented aliens. Over the weekend, he ordered suspending entry of all refugees for 120 days, barring Syrian refugees indefinitely and denying admission for three months for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.Muslims around the world have been stranded at airports because their U.S.-destined planes denied them boarding following the ban and those who already arrived were compelled to turn around upon arrival in the U.S. Even legal residents of the seven nationalities who are abroad cannot return to their homes in the U.S. The construction of a wall along the southern border and the ban on Muslims were not a bluff. Despite the seismic shockwaves and chaos he has sent across the world and all the condemnations from people and leaders around the globe, Trump defended the ban. His mission to protect America is “working out very nicely,” he said.Trump is ready to legitimize waterboarding of terror suspects and bring back secret prisons notorious for torture techniques after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks as well as keeping open the detention center at the U.S. naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He also plans to sign an executive order to cut U.S. contributions to international organizations by more than 40 percent. He is wiping out the legacy of his predecessor Barack Obama.Few thought Trump would go through with his bizarre idea of building a wall across the 3,141-kilometer border with Mexico. Nor did anyone believe a Muslim ban was possible, given the consequences and backlash about religious discrimination. Outbursts of unorthodox ways and thoughts from a political novice on the campaign trail are one thing. What can be done as a president is another.There was a firm belief in the U.S. system and its institutions rooted on balances and checks. There also was confidence in the U.S. media. But nothing stood in the bulldozer ways of Trump.Above all, Trump confronted the media. Displeased with the way his inauguration day was portrayed, he slammed journalists as being “among the most dishonest human beings on earth.” His team contrived what were “alternative facts” in order to claim that the audience watching and attending his swearing-in ceremony was the largest-ever even as the viewership and head counts of the inauguration crowd showed otherwise.Trump chose to deny or ignore the reality and facts and directly communicated with his die-hard supporters through social media with false statements instead of going through the traditional media platforms. The media’s critical voice is muted by his overbearing style. Democracy cannot work and the government won’t have public confidence if the leader chooses to pay heed to only the intelligence that is pleasing to his ears.In his inauguration speech, Trump declared he’d make America great again through his America First policy. If he means greatness is building a wall along the border, discriminating against people because of their religion, violating human rights by using torture to interrogate, and bickering with the media, he must have a very different definition of greatness. To judge and decide all polices from economic to security issues based on American interests is hardly great. Only Adolf Hitler bore such dangerous thoughts.The U.S. built its reputation as the defender of freedom and democracy following World War II. It established a global order based on a free democracy and economy. It contributed to world peace and prosperity by upholding values of freedom, openness and tolerance. But Trump is out to undo all those legacies. How he would rebuild a nation based on isolation, inwardness and selfishness is utterly questionable.A nation simply does not become great through force and riches. It earns greatness through respect from others. No country can be great by placing itself first. Only magnanimity by placing others first makes a country respectful and great.Trump is shooting himself in the foot. His America First policy could bring immediate gains to Americans, but irreparable losses in the longer run. The country could end up as the “Disunited States of America.” French philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville, who visited America 180 years ago to learn how the young nation came to defeat the mighty British Empire, declared upon returning to France that “America is great because she is good and if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.” That statement stands.“워싱턴은 당분간 세계적인 혼란과 분란의 진원지가 될 것이다.” 나의 불길한 예감은 도널드 트럼프가 미국의 45대 대통령에 취임한지 1주일만에 현실이 됐다. 우리가 설 연휴를 즐기고 있는 사이 세계는 ‘워싱턴발(發) 쇼크’로 발칵 뒤집혔다.취임 후 1주일 동안 트럼프는 이민과 난민, 무슬림의 입국을 금지하는 3건의 행정명령에 서명했다. 멕시코 국경에 장벽을 설치하는 행정명령을 시작으로 불법이민자를 체포하지 않는 주(州)에 대한 재정지원 중단 조치를 내렸다. 지난 주말에는 테러 위험을 이유로 이라크ㆍ이란ㆍ시리아ㆍ수단ㆍ소말리아 등 중동과 북아프리카 7개국 국민에 대해 미국 입국과 비자 발급을 일시 중단했다. 전부 이슬람 국가들이다.전 세계 공항에서 미국행 비행기에 탑승하려던 이들 국가 출신 무슬림들의 발이 묶였고, 미국 공항에 도착한 사람들은 강제송환 위기에 놓였다. 그동안 미국에 합법적으로 거주해온 7개국 출신 국민들도 미국을 벗어나면 다시 돌아올 수 없는 처지가 됐다. 선거운동 때 주장했던 장벽 설치와 ‘무슬림 밴(banㆍ입국 금지)’이 현실이 된 것이다. 나르시시즘에 빠진 트럼프는 자신의 손끝에서 세상이 요동치는 걸 보면서 흡족해 하고 있을지 모른다.트럼프는 테러 용의자에 대한 물고문을 다시 허용하고, 9ㆍ11 테러 이후 운영했던 비밀감옥을 부활하고, 쿠바 관타나모 수용소를 존치하는 행정명령에도 곧 서명할 예정이다. 국제기구에 대한 분담금을 40% 이상 삭감하는 행정명령도 준비 중이다. 전임자인 버락 오바마가 애써 돌려놓은 역사의 물줄기를 급격히 되돌리고 있는 셈이다.불법이민을 막기 위해 미국과 멕시코의 3141km 국경에 장벽을 쌓는다는 무모한 발상이 현실화할 것으로 본 사람은 별로 없었다. 종교적 차별 논란을 무릅쓰고 ‘무슬림 밴’이 실현될 걸로 보기도 어려웠다. 선거 전과 후는 다르다는 통념도 통념이지만 견제와 균형의 원리가 작동하는 미국 제도와 시스템에 대한 믿음이 있었다. 양식있는 언론의 대한 기대도 컸다. 하지만 막무가내로 밀어부치는 트럼프 앞에서는 다 무용지물이 되고 있다.무엇보다 트럼프는 언론의 견제에 정면으로 맞서고 있다. 취임식 관련 보도에 불만을 품은 트럼프는 “언론인들은 가장 부정직한 인간 부류 중 하나”라며 ‘언론과의 전쟁’을 선포했다. 오바마의 취임식 때보다 훨씬 적은 인원이 참석했다는 언론 보도에 맞서 백악관은 ‘대안적 팩트(alternative facts)’라는 이름으로 왜곡된 허위정보를 들이밀며 반격에 나섰다.지지자들의 주류 언론에 대한 반감을 등에 업고 트럼프는 엄연한 팩트를 부정하거나 무시하면서 트위터를 통해 지지자들과 직접 소통하고 있다. 이런 조건에서는 민주주의의 마지막 보루인 언론조차 제대로 힘을 발휘하기 어렵다. 불리한 정보는 배척하고, 유리한 정보만 취사선택한다면 정부에 대한 신뢰는 금이 가고, 민주주의는 제대로 작동할 수 없다.취임사에서 트럼프는 “미국을 다시 위대한 나라로 만들겠다”며 ‘미국 우선주의(America first)’를 비전으로 다시 강조했다. 그가 생각하는 위대함의 정체가 뭔지 모르지만 적어도 장벽을 쌓고, 종교를 이유로 남을 차별하고, 고문과 불법구금으로 인권을 탄압하고, 언론과 맞서 싸우는 것이 위대함과 거리가 먼 것은 분명하다. 경제에서 안보까지 모든 것을 오로지 미국의 이익에 입각해 판단하고 결정하겠다는 것 또한 위대함과는 거리가 멀다. 독일에서 히틀러가 했던 것이 바로 그것이다.2차 세계대전을 승리로 이끌면서 미국은 자유세계의 설계자이자 수호자로서 위대한 미국의 시대를 열었다. 자유민주주의 질서와 시장경제 체제의 중심축으로서 국제 정치ㆍ경제 시스템을 구축했고, 자유ㆍ개방ㆍ관용의 정신으로 세계의 평화와 번영에 기여했다. 하지만 지금 트럼프는 그와 정반대 방향으로 가고 있다. 고립과 폐쇄, 이기주의로 어떻게 위대한 미국을 재건하겠다는 것인지 알 수가 없다.돈이 많고, 힘이 세다고 위대한 국가가 되는 것은 아니다. 남의 존경을 받는 나라가 위대한 나라다. ‘내가 먼저(Me first)’의 자세로는 결코 위대한 나라가 될 수 없다. 때로는 손해를 보더라도 남을 배려하는 ‘아량(magnanimity)’이 뒷받침 될 때 위대한 나라가 될 수 있다.지금 트럼프는 제 발등을 찍고 있다. ‘미국 우선주의’로 당장은 미국에 이익이 될지 모르지만 길게 보면 소탐대실(小貪大失)이다. 이런 식으로 가면 미국은 위대한 나라는 커녕 초라한 나라가 될 게 뻔하다. 180년 전 프랑스 작가였던 알렉시스 드 토크빌은 미국을 돌아보고 “미국은 선량한 나라이기 때문에 위대한 나라다”는 말을 남겼다. 그의 관점은 지금도 여전히 유효하다.