Lee Jong-suk meets 5,000 fans in Japan

South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk held a string of successful fan events on his Asia tour, his agency said Friday.“The 2017 Lee Jong-suk Fanmeeting ‘Variety’ in Japan” brought a total of 5,000 fans to Omiya Sonic City Big Hall in Saitama, Japan, on Wednesday and Thursday, according to YG Entertainment.The two-day occasion, an encore to one held last September, brought 2,500 people each day and sold out despite it being held on a weekday, YG added.The scale was enlarged due to the great support from local fans it received last time, when over 8,000 people applied for the event, three times higher than the initial goal.The latest show consisted of various programs including singing performances and a giveaway session where Lee gave chocolates and bouquets to fans for the upcoming Valentine’s Day. He also delivered the news that, after wrapping up his new film “V.I.P” directed by Park Hoon-jung, he is set to start shooting an SBS drama, tentatively titled “While You Were Sleeping.” Yonhap