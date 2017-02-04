Gugudan preparing mini-album, comeback

Rookie girl group Gugudan is finally making their long-awaited return this month.The announcement was made by the group’s record label Jellyfish Entertainment on Friday, who said that the nine-member girl group is preparing a mini-album to be released on Feb. 28.The girl group debuted last June with their first single “Wonderland” from their debut record “The Little Mermaid.” However, due to commitments from two of its members Kim Se-jeong and Kang Mi-na to the project girl group I.O.I, Gugudan has been delaying its activities until now.The project girl group which recently disbanded after concluding its planned one-year promotional period was a result of the Mnet reality program called “Produce 101” which aired last year. They released their final single “Downpour,” written by Woozi of boy band Seventeen, last month.By Chung Jin-hong