Making classical music accessible: Once only heard at grand music halls, fans bring performances into homes

To give music fans the chance to enjoy a classical music performance, some musicians offer a “visiting concert” for birthdays or other special events. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Kim Seong-sik, a 38-year-old who majored in piano in college, couldn’t really use what he learned in his career until 2007. There was simply no place for him to play piano even when he wanted to, and he quickly realized that it is even harder for those who didn’t play piano professionally to find a place to play.After years of working in finance, textiles and the wedding industry, he decided to open a private academy where adults can come and practice their piano skills.“I was tired of doing what I didn’t want to do,” said Kim. “I wanted to relax with music and I got the idea of opening a piano academy for adults.”He started in Hyehwa-dong, Jongno District in central Seoul, in 2007, but the business blossomed and now he has 22 branches across the country with 150 employees.Just like Kim has created a new way to casually enjoy classical music, many others are similarly trying to bring the music genre, which has been considered as something inaccessible on an everyday basis, into people’s lives.Until recently, classical music was mostly heard only at concerts, but fans are showing that there are ways to enjoy the music genre whenever they want, and not only when professional performers hold concerts.Son Cheol, a 50-year-old who used to work in the finance industry, didn’t like that people could not really enjoy listening to live classical music unless they went to a venue set up by concert organizers.He began to seek out ways to bring control to audiences so that people could enjoy and listen to live music whenever they want, not on a specific date and at a venue decided by others. He also didn’t like the fact that the audience could not make any noise or take young kids to a concert.Son decided to quit his job and started a new music delivery service. Just like one can order food and get it delivered to home, he set up a service in November that enables people to order a concert at a venue they choose and at hours they set.Many different packages are available from a concert for a child’s birthday party or a show that features lectures on music history. One can simply go to his website and order whatever package they like.“The performances are not too affordable as prices range from 200,000 won to 900,000 won per performance that lasts about 40 minutes, but I have seen around 10 orders each month,” said Son.Besides creating a new job, many classical music lovers also go online to get more information on the latest trend or recordings of a concert that’s not yet widely available to the public. The Facebook page for “Crazy Classical” has gotten over 280,000 likes. Some post videos of a performer who plays music at a very fast speed, and some other clips are short enough for those looking for a quick listen. And the page is run for fun without any advertisements.There are many other online services that provide content that is not readily available elsewhere. Some provide musical sources whose copyright are expired, some others provide simple lessons on how to play musical instruments, and many more continue to distribute information about classical music so that people have easier access to the genre.BY KIM HO-JEONG [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]재미는 위대하다. 대학에서 피아노를 전공한 김성식(38)씨는 유튜브에 연주 동영상을 때때로 올렸다. 재미있어서였다. 동영상엔 서로 비슷한 댓글이 자꾸 달렸다. 어린 시절 잠깐 배웠던 피아노를 다시 치고 싶다는 어른들의 이야기였다. 그는 음악이 재미있었고 어디서든 피아노를 치고 싶었다. 하지만 서울 시내의 한 카페에서 피아노를 쳐보려니 주인이 안된다 했다. 김씨는 ‘전공자가 아니라면 어른들이 피아노 칠 기회도, 장소도 없다’는 걸 깨달았다. 피아노 배우고 싶어서 동네 학원을 찾았다가 아이들 틈에서 민망해했던 덩치 큰 어른들의 이야기에도 귀기울였다.그래서 어른들만의 피아노 학원을 열었다. 2007년 서울 혜화동에서 시작한 ‘위드피아노’다. 지금은 전국에 지점 22개, 누적 수강생 5만명, 직원이 150명이다.그동안 클래식 음악이 대중과 만나는 방식은 단순했다. 연주자들은 실력을 연마하며 큰 무대를 꿈꾸고, 공연 기획자는 무대를 마련해줬다. 이들은 티켓 사서 들으러 올 관객을 기다렸다. 하지만 청중의 티켓 구매가 연주자의 수익으로 이어지는 구도는 아주 유명한 연주자가 아니고서는 기대하기 힘든 게 현실이다. 또 아이들의 숫자는 갈수록 줄고 불황은 길어지면서 동네 피아노 학원들의 형편도 예전만 못하다.이럴 때 묵은 관습을 바꾸는 이들이 움직이고 있다. 무엇보다 클래식 음악으로 창업을 하는 ‘클래식 스타트업’ 아이디어들이 눈에 띈다. 김성식씨의 아이디어를 끌어낸 것은 재미와 결합한 절박함이다. “전문대에서 피아노를 전공하고 나니 음악으로는 먹고살 수가 없더라”고 했다. 어머니가 40년째 하고 있는 피아노 학원을 봐도 아이들 숫자가 좀체 늘지 않았다.그는 신용카드 영업, 원단 섬유 판매, 웨딩플래닝 등 음악과 상관없는 일을 5년쯤 했다. “하고 싶지 않은 일을 하면서 지쳤다. 음악으로 치유받고 싶던 때 마침 성인 피아노 학원의 아이디어를 얻었다.” 고시원으로 이사해서 살던 집의 전세금을 빼고 은행 대출을 더해 학원을 하나 열었다. 피아노 연주를 동경하지만 어디로 가야할지 모르던 어른들이 하나 둘 모였다. 수강생들이 서로 친해질 수 있도록 커뮤니티 활동을 장려하고, SNS에 올릴 수 있는 사진과 연주 영상을 제공하면서 학원은 입소문을 탔다.절박함 뿐 아니라 불편함도 새로운 아이디어를 끌어내는 힘이다. 금융회사에서 일하던 손철(50)씨는 기존 클래식 음악회의 ‘공급자 중심 사고방식’이 불편했다. 연주자가 장소·주제를 다 정해놓으면 청중이 적지 않은 돈을 들여 가는 방식에 대한 문제의식이 생겼다. 특히 작은 소음도 내면 안되는 공연장의 엄숙주의, 어린 아이를 데리고 갈 수 없는 분위기가 싫었다.그는 회사를 그만두고 음악도 자장면처럼 집으로 배달시키는 서비스 ‘홈콘서트’를 지난해 11월 시작했다. 아이들 생일파티 연주, 마음의 힐링을 위한 공연, 음악사 강의와 함께하는 미니 해설 음악회까지 다양한 ‘상품’을 인터넷에서 선택할 수 있다. 손씨는 “40분가량 연주에 20만~90만원으로 만만치않은 가격이지만 매달 10여건씩 신청이 들어온다”며 “국민소득이 3만달러를 넘어가면 사람들이 음악에 더 많은 돈을 쓸 것”이라 내다봤다.클래식과 관련한 새로운 아이디어는 온라인에서도 이어진다. 페이스북 페이지 ‘클래식에 미치다’는 희귀 연주 영상, 동영상 클립 등을 올리면서 ‘좋아요’ 수가 28만을 넘어섰다. 놀랄만큼 빠른 속도로 연주하는 영상, 짧게 편집된 음악 등으로 사람들을 모으고 있다. 현재 광고 없이 비영리로 운영되고 있지만 기존 클래식 지형에 균열을 내고 있다는 점에서 주목할 만하다. 이밖에도 저작권이 만료된 음원을 서비스하는 사이트, 노래와 악기연주법을 동영상으로 알려주는 페이스북 페이지 등도 클래식 음악을 주제로 한 새로운 아이디어로 등장했다. 기존 질서, 불편함에 저항하는 ‘재미주의자’들이 클래식 세계에도 곳곳에 스며들어 돈과 사람을 모으고있다.김호정 기자 wisehj@joongang.co.kr