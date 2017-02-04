Two different corporate landscapes (국문)

We’ve all expected this, but U.S. President Donald Trump’s actions are reckless. Withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, building a wall along the border with Mexico, banning entries of people from seven countries and firing the acting Attorney General for opposing him … People are growing concerned what controversial move he will make next.
The Democratic Party and the American people resisted his extreme ideas before the election. But lately, companies are expressing their concerns. Major American companies have proclaimed that they oppose Trump’s ban on immigrants and refugees. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he was “upset about the impact of this order” and promised to donate $4 million to refugee causes. Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said “the civility and human rights we have all taken for granted for so long are under attack,” and the company would hire 10,000 refugees over five years. CEOs of Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Uber and other major companies openly expressed their opposition.
These CEOs publicly say what they find to be wrong even before the most powerful man alive. It would be hard for Korean businessmen to understand. Koreans have all witnessed how cowardly they are during the investigation into Choi Soon-sil’s playing influence over the Park Geun-hye administration. Fifty-three companies gave 77.4 billion won ($67.5 million) to Mir and K-Sports foundations. Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong said that he had to give money because President Park got angry for not sponsoring horseback riding when they met privately. LG Chairman Ku Bon-moo said, “It is the reality that companies have to follow government policy.” GS Chairman Huh Chang-soo also said that it was hard to refuse the Blue House’s demand.
Kukje Group was dismantled overnight when it didn’t do as the government pleased in the past. Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee had been in hot water when he said, “Korean companies are second-class, bureaucrats are third-class and politicians are fourth-class.”
Nevertheless, it is pathetic that the tycoons, who are so unapproachable and escorted by guards all the time, gave money not to cross the president. American companies’ calculation is actually more reasonable. How can the president argue when they say Trump’s policy negatively affects performance, harms the employees and goes against the values of the consumers who like the products and services that the company sells?
It is encouraging that Samsung and LG are leading the American home appliances market, beating Whirlpool. Now, major Korean companies should have the values and convictions that suit the quality of their products and global market share. As we go through the Choi Soon-sil scandal, it is about time we have such unwavering companies and CEOs.
*The author is a business news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
LEE SO-AH
예상은 했지만 트럼프 미국 대통령의 행보는 막무가내다. 환태평양경제동반자협정(TPP) 파기, 멕시코 국경 장벽 세우기, 무슬림 7개국의 미국 입국 금지, 자신에 반대하는 법무장관 대행 해고…. 자고 나면 또 뭘 발표할지 걱정될 정도다.
트럼프 반대 진영인 민주당이나 시민의 반발은 대선 전에도 있었다. 그러나 최근 눈에 띄는 건 기업들이다. 미국의 세계적인 대기업들이 트럼프의 이민자·난민 입국금지 명령에 줄줄이 반대를 외치고 나선 것이다.구글의 순다 피차이 최고경영자(CEO)는 “재능있는 인재들이 미국에 진입하는 것을 막는 조치에 화가 난다”며 이민자구호기금 47억원을 약속했다. 스타벅스의 하워드 슐츠 CEO는 “시민의식과 인권이 공격받고 있다”며 난민 1만 명을 채용하겠다고 했다. 애플·MS·페이스북·골드만삭스·아마존·우버 등 내로라하는 기업의 CEO들도 당당히 실명으로 반대를 외쳤다.
세계 최고의 ‘살아있는 권력’ 앞에서도 ‘아닌 건 아니다’라고 말하는 기업 수장들. 한국의 대기업 총수들은 이해하기 어려울지 모르겠다. 석 달 넘게 이어지는 ‘최순실 국정농단’사태에서 국민 모두가 목격했다. 미르·K스포츠재단에 53개 기업이 774억원을 갖다바쳤다. 별 저항도 없이 거금을 냈다. 전경련의 이승철 부회장은 “청와대가 무서웠다”고 했다. 이재용 삼성전자 부회장도 대통령이 독대 당시 승마 지원이 안 된다고 화를 내는 바람에 돈을 냈다고 진술했다. “정부정책에 따를 수밖에 없는 게 현실이다”(구본무 LG대표), “청와대 요청을 거절하기가 참 어렵다”(허창수 GS회장) 는 등 다른 총수들도 비슷하다.
과거 독재정권에 밉보였다가 하루아침에 공중분해된 국제그룹이나 문민정부에서도 "우리나라 기업은 이류, 공무원은 삼류, 정치권은 사류"라고 했다가 곤욕을 치른 이건희 삼성 회장의 사례처럼 한국적인 현실을 모르는 게 아니다. 하지만 경호와 의전이라는 철옹성 안에 버티고 있어 취재하기조차 쉽지 않은 업계의 거물들이 ‘대통령에 찍힐까봐’ 돈을 냈다는 해명에는 자괴감마저 든다. 차라리 미국 기업들의 ‘계산’이 합리적이다. 트럼프의 정책이 실적에 악영향을 주고, 직원들에 피해가 가고, 그 기업 제품과 서비스를 좋아하는 소비자들의 가치와 어긋난다는 논리를 주장한다면 대통령이라고 어떤 반박을 하겠는가.
삼성과 LG가 미국 1위 월풀을 제치고 미국 가전시장을 휩쓸고 있다는 낭보는 반갑기 그지없다. 이제 우리 대기업들도 제품력과 글로벌 점유율에 어울리는 기업정신과 소신을 가졌으면 한다. 최순실 사태로 홍역을 치른 한국 경제도 이제는 그런 기업과 경영자가 나올 때가 됐다.
이소아 경제기획부 기자