Accept search and seizures (국문)

청와대, 지금 경내 압수수색 거부만 할 때 아니다
Feb 04,2017
The independent counsel investigators on Friday attempted to barge into the Blue House compound to search and seize evidence related to the power abuse scandal involving President Park Geun-hye, her friend Choi Soon-sil and her inner circle. They were looking for evidence that President Park and her aides may have destroyed ahead of the launch of the investigation by state prosecutors in October.
But the Blue House maintained that it could not allow their entry citing military security reasons. It would have been the first time for law enforcement officers to raid the Blue House.
The independent counsel is determined to get into the compound, claiming it to be the center of the crimes that Park is alleged to have committed. It believes that the president’s immunity from prosecution should not shield her from investigation of criminal charges in which she is a supsect along with Choi. The Blue House strongly resists access. State prosecutors attempted a raid in October, but had to settle for materials handed over by the presidential staff in another place.
The presidential office, of course, has some legal grounds to deny access to such raids. Article 110 of the Criminal Procedure Law requires permission from the top authority when searching a premise involved with military and classified work. But another provision in the same law says that accessibility must be granted if it does not severely threaten national interests. A search, therefore, is perfectly legitimate if investigators do not touch classified materials.
It could be a grave matter if there is a physical clash between security guards and investigators trying to move in. Such a clash would only slow down the investigation. The president is seriously disregarding public wishes if she really wants to defer raids and questioning by special investigators for as long as possible.
Her legal team is already under fire for trying to delay her impeachment trial in the Constitutional Court by applying for too many witnesses and being slow to submit necessary papers. She must pay heed to calls that she is seriously harming national interests by interfering with the investigation.
박영수 특별검사팀이 오늘 청와대에 대한 압수수색을 한다. '최순실 국정 농단 사건' 관련 증거와 지난해 10월께 검찰 수사에 대비해 박근혜 대통령 주재로 참모들이 대책회의를 열어 증거를 인멸한 단서 등을 확보하기 위해서라고 한다. 청와대는 군사상 기밀을 이유로 불허한다는 기존 입장에서 한발도 물러서지 않고 있다. 건국 이래 수사기관이 청와대 경내를 압수수색한 사례는 단 한번도 없다는 점을 강조한다.
그럼에도 특검은 이번 압수수색 대상을 "박 대통령을 둘러싸고 제기된 범죄 혐의와 관련된 모든 장소"라고 못박았다. 특검 수사의 본류인 박 대통령과 최순실이 범죄를 공모한 증거 자료를 확보하기 위해 성역없이 조사하겠다는 강한 의지의 표현이다.
문제는 청와대가 일부 시설의 제한적 허용도 어렵다고 반발한다는 점이다. 검찰 특별수사본부도 지난해 10월말 압수수색을 시도했으나 청와대가 완강히 반발해 제3의 장소에서 자료를 임의제출 받는 데 그쳤다.
청와대의 거부에도 명분은 있다. 형사소송법 110조 1항과 111조 1항의 '군사상·직무상 비밀과 관련한 장소를 압수수색하려면 책임자의 승낙이 필요하다'는 규정이다. 그러나 같은 법 110조 2항과 111조 2항에는 국가의 중대한 이익을 침해하는 경우가 아니라면 승낙해야 한다는 규정도 있다. 국가기밀을 건드리지 않는다는 합의만 된다면 얼마든지 합법적 수색이 가능하다는 의미다.
자칫 압수수색 영장을 강제집행하는 과정에서 청와대 경호실의 지휘를 받는 경비단과 물리적 충돌이 발생할 경우 사태는 걷잡을 수 없이 악화될 수도 있다. 양측의 갈등이 심해지면 진실 규명은 그만큼 늦어진다. 만약 청와대 압수수색을 최대한 저지하고, 특검의 대면조사마저 가급적 늦추는 게 박 대통령 측 전략이라면 국민에 대한 예의가 아니다. 가뜩이나 무더기 증인 신청과 소명 자료 늑장 제출 등으로 헌재 재판을 지연시킨다는 비난을 받고 있지 않은가. 지금은 "국정농단 수사를 방해하는 것이야말로 중대한 국익 침해"라는 지적에 귀를 기울여야 할 때다. 청와대가 압수수색에 전향적으로 협조하는 것이 옳다.