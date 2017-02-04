Thaad needs a push (국문)

The first meeting between U.S. and South Korean defense ministers since the launch of the Donald Trump administration was held at the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul. In the meeting with South Korea’s Defense Minister Han Min-koo, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, a former Marine general on a two-day trip to Seoul, reconfirmed a U.S pledge to “defeat North Korean nuclear attacks with overwhelming force.”
In the meeting, both ministers discussed detailed ways to strengthen the decades-old alliance and implement extended deterrence against the North’s nuclear and missile threats. They also put on the table such contentious issues as the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system and military cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo. The extended deterrence includes a preemptive strike on the North’s nuclear weapons through the Thaad battery, precision strike weapons and other U.S. nuclear assets.
According to the Ministry of National Defense, both sides mostly focused on the Thaad deployment — a hot potato issue in South Korea — in consideration of the possibility of the North making a new round of provocations on the pretext of defending itself from the Korea-U.S. annual Key Resolve and Foal Eagle military exercises slated for March. After taking such a danger into account, both ministers reaffirmed an earlier plan to deploy a Thaad battery within this year as scheduled.
But obstacles remain over the deployment, as seen in the ongoing weekly demonstrations at Gwanghwamun Square, central Seoul, in protest of the deployment. Some presidential contenders are also critical of the deployment. There’s another hurdle too. Even after Lotte Group, South Korea’s fifth largest conglomerate, held a meeting of board members on Friday, they stopped short of approving a plan to offer its golf course in Seongju, North Gyeongsang, in exchange for a plot of land in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, currently owned by the military. As the controversy heats up, Russian Ambassador to Seoul Alexander Timonin announced that the Thaad deployment will pose a security threat to Russia.
But Thaad is necessary to safeguard our people and properties as well as the lives of U.S. forces here from incoming nuclear missiles.
Therefore, our government must once again convince the public of the need for the deployment, while accelerating efforts to reassure Beijing and Moscow about the defensive purpose of Thaad. We also urge Lotte to conclude the land swap deal as soon as possible.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 4, Page 30
미국 트럼프 신행부 출범 이후 첫 한ㆍ미 국방장관회담이 어제 서울 국방부에서 열렸다. 1박2일 일정으로 방한한 제임스 매티스 미 국방장관은 이날 한민구 국방장관과 회담에서 “북한의 핵공격에 압도적으로 대응해 격퇴하겠다”고 확약했다. 그동안 걱정만 했던 주한미군 주둔에 따른 방위비분담금 인상문제는 거론되지 않았다. 한ㆍ미 포괄적 전략동맹 강화와 북한 위협에 대한 대처가 더 중요했기 때문이다. 매티스 장관이 취임 후 가장 먼저 받은 보고가 북한 핵문제라고 한다. 그런 만큼 트럼프 정부가 북한 핵위협에 대해 심각하게 인식하고 있다는 것이다.
회담에서는 미국의 강력한 방위공약과 한미동맹 강화, 북한 핵과 미사일 도발을 차단하는 확장억제의 실행력 강화 방안, 주한미군 사드 배치, 한ㆍ미ㆍ일 공조체제 등이 논의됐다고 한다. 확장억제력은 북한이 핵무기를 사용할 우려가 있을 때 정밀타격무기와 사드, 미국의 핵전력 등으로 대응하는 전략이다. 국방부에 따르면 양 장관의 관심은 주한미군 사드체계 배치에 모아졌다. 한반도 안보상황을 평가한 결과, 북한이 3월로 예정된 한미연합 방어훈련인 키리졸브연습을 빌미로 도발이 이어질 가능성이 있어서다. 이런 점에서 한ㆍ미 국방장관은 사드체계를 올해 중에 배치해 운용할 수 있도록 계획대로 추진해 나가기로 재확인했다. 그러나 사드 배치에는 아직도 걸림돌이 남아있다. 광화문 촛불집회에서 사드배치 반대 시위가 계속되고 있고 일부 유력 대선주자들도 비판적이다. 롯데가 어제 이사회를 열었지만 성주지역의 사드 부지를 국방부에 제공하는 안건을 처리하지 못했다고 한다. 알렉산드르 티모닌 주한 러시아 대사도 사드 배치가 러시아 안보에 위협이 된다는 입장을 내놨다.
하지만 사드는 북한 핵ㆍ미사일로부터 한국 국민과 재산, 미군 병력 보호와 생존에 꼭 필요한 방어무기다. 따라서 정부는 사드 배치에 반대하는 국민들을 다시 한번 설득하고 중국과 러시아에도 성의있게 설명하기 바란다. 한국 기업인 롯데도 중국의 눈치를 그만 보고 부지문제를 조속히 정리했으면 한다.